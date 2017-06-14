Video Highlights from Bucs Mini-Camp Day 2

Yesterday we did a video recap of all of Pewter Report’s clips from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mini-Camp from Day 1.
We continued that today starting with a play that should have been a pick-6, and a highlight for Josh Robinson.
Robinson played as a cornerback last season, but was on the bottom of the depth chart and didn’t see much playing time. With the desire to keep him for his special teams work, and needing depth at the safety position, Robinson has been switched to that deep coverage role. He seems to be pretty comfortable at the free safety spot, and is lining up with the second team so far in camp.
For the next highlight, we go to the third team.
On the first play of the day from the third string group, quarterback Ryan Griffin delivered a very pretty touch pass to wide receiver Donteea Dye, who made it into the end zone. Griffin had a bit of a rough day yesterday, so this was a great start for him. He’s still battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the top backup spot.
Back on the second team, there was a good back-and-forth between two rookies, wide receiver Chris Godwin and cornerback Jonathan Moxey.
Godwin had Moxey beat on that play. He’s been producing each day we’ve seen him so far, and is having a good camp for a rookie, all things considered. However, on this play, he gave up on his success a little too early. We have to credit Moxey, too. This is the kind of attitude you want to see from a guy who knows that every rep counts on his journey to try to make this team.
Quarterback Jameis Winston was switching it up today. Not only was he playing with his first team wide receivers, he was also getting some reps with the other guys on the depth chart, too – more so than the other practices.
In the play above, Winston conjured some of his old Florida State connections and threw a nice catch to wide receiver Bobo Wilson on an out-route. Wilson has played well over the past few days. He’s getting plenty of chances as a receiver and special teammer. He’s an explosive route runner who can thrive in a slot role. It’s just a matter of how reliable the coaching staff believe s he can be.
Finally, Winston was back with the starters, and the result was good.
In the last red zone drill of the day, Winston made sure to find his No. 1 target, Mike Evans, at least once. The team has been getting plenty of red zone work in over the past few days, and they seem to emphasize the importance of getting six points instead of settling for three – they have too many weapons to settle.
