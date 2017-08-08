Koetter Quotes 8-8: Officials At Practice, Hard Knocks And Beckwith Progress

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter addressed the media on Tuesday following practice, answering a number of questions about the day and his team. Below is the full transcript.

(On blitz period of practice)

“We have been doing a fair amount. We had one today. The defense was working on another new package. It was a little bit of a unique package. It gave the offense some trouble.”

(On Kwon Alexander)

“Your Mike linebacker is typically the guy calling the signals in the huddle. So, even if he isn’t a leader, he is just from his position. Kwon has really embraced the role of leading the defense and being the spokesman for the defense. It’s great to see. He meets with Smitty every morning. He wants to be that guy, and to be a leader you have got to want to be a leader. It’s okay to be a good football player and not say a work, but Kwon has really embraced that role.

(On if Ali Marpet tweaked anything)

“Yeah he did. He got a little ankle. It should be a day or so.”

(On if he has seen the first episode of Hard Knocks and what he think)

“Yeah I did. Well, tonight at 10 o’clock. Be watching. Hard Knocks, as always, there crew is very professional. You guys will be critiquing it tomorrow, I’m sure.”

(On if there has been any distractions with Hard Knocks)

“It’s fine. It’s fine. We have so many issues bigger than that. We have to get ready to play real football here. It is going to be good to play preseason football. We’re at that point. Today was really that day. Today was the first day of training camp where we were just kind of dragging it all day. The heat has something to do with it, but you can always tell when it is coming close to that time. You get in that preseason game and you find out maybe you aren’t as good as you think or there is pluses and minuses.”

(On what he hopes the effect of Hard Knocks will be on the organization)

“My hope is that we can quit talking about it in my daily press conferences. That is my main hope. My job is to coach the football team, not worry about that.”

(On Clinton McDonald)

“He is a little heavier. Clinton was pretty trimmed down last year. I think the fact that Chris Baker is here, we have good depth and we also have good competition. When Gerald has a day off yesterday you could really notice Clinton. He stepped into the 3 technique and was making plays. He is having a good camp.”

(On safety battle)

“The last two days we have started rotating J.J. and Justin in so they aren’t always playing together. I think that has been good to work the different combinations so that we don’t always have the two new guys together. They get to work with a vet. I’ve really noticed Justin Evans showing up the last few days.”

(On bringing the team back together in the middle of practice)

“We just weren’t practicing very well. We were going through the motions. If you are just going through the motions, you either need to practice better or just go back in.”

(On having officials at practice)

“It is great to have the officials here. We put them in a tough position today. That is why we are doing it on this end because we have the music, it’s loud and hard to hear. We were working silent count. We did have too many penalties today, but we are practicing working in tough conditions. You go inside, correct it, and do better tomorrow.”

(On what he wants to see from the team before the first preseason game)

“There are still a few situational things that could come up. Plays that happen at the end of the game. Hail Marys, how were are going to throw a Hail Mary, how we are going to defend one. What if there is an onside kick, both sides. We have to work those game situations that come up and might come up Friday night.”

(On punches thrown in practice yesterday)

“There was discipline and we will handle that inside. Bottom line, you all saw it, it is not a smart move. It is not a smart move for multiple reasons. One, you are going to break your hand and be out, two you are going to get kicked out of the game. It has been handled.”

(On Kendall Beckwith’s coverage skill)

“It’s improving. I would say that was maybe not his strength coming out. Kendall has been a very pleasant surprise. He does everything we are asking him to do. He is a quick learner that doesn’t repeat mistakes and he is playing multiple positions. I think he is much improved. We weren’t sure how he was going to be in coverage against the guys you have to cover at this level. He is doing much better.”

(On preseason depth chart)

“The only thing worth reading into that is that I spent about 19 seconds on it trying to fit 90 guys into a two deep. Get your cameras on, I screwed up. I put Jeremy McNichols ahead of Peyton Barber, and that was an accident. I told Peyton about that in stretches today and he laughed. I said ‘when they ask you, tell them it was my fault. Don’t start crying or anything.’ It’s preseason. It will work itself out.”

(On how Peyton Barber has been playing)

“He is doing really well. I’ve been telling you all along that we are really deep at running back. It is going to work itself out with the suspension of Doug. I think Charles Sims has had a really good camp. Jaczuizz has looked solid. Those two young guys Peyton and Jeremy, we liked was we’ve seen from those guys.”