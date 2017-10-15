Late-Game Heroics Not Enough As Bucs Fall To Cardinals 38-33

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

20 Comments

  1. 1

    Michael WestDominguez

    This team makes me want to go chew on glass….Better yet, grab a haus of a Cope Mint Dip. So tired of us being the spotlight of a no name QB or come back RB to light up for the weekend. 0 points in the first half? 14 straight completions by Carson Palmer….Might as well go to a Leto football game this Friday. This is going to be a long let down season for us….Just terrible football.

  2. 2

    BucsFanInIowa

    I’ve always been a big Koetter fan, but I think it’s time for a change in Tampa. Mike Smith needs to be gone for sure, giving these receivers 15 yards off the line of scrimmage is inexcusable. There’s no pass rush and the secondary looked awful today, very similar to our season performance. If Koetter isn’t fired, someone else needs to take over play-calling duties. Dirk is not a talented enough coach to be the head coach and also call plays. Let him focus on keeping this team disciplined (the amount of penalties is pathetic.) After two division teams lose this week, it was a great opportunity to make progress in the division, but instead we come out and play our worst game of the year. One way or another, something needs to change with this offense and the play-calling. This offense is way to damn talented to struggle like they did today and have this season. Go Bucs and let’s get back on track next week.

    1. 2.1

      Michael WestDominguez

      Bucsfan……Yes, the penalties are awful……it’s almost expected for a Donovan false start in any key moment of a game.

    2. 2.2

      Horse

      BucsFanIn Iowa, Excuse me, but the Defense is the major problem; I do agree with you Koetter does need to take what they give you mentality starting with our first offensive play of the game.

      1. 2.2.1

        BucsFanInIowa

        Horse, I agree the defense is 90% of our problems. But I can’t be the only one who is questioning several play calls, week after week. I get that every team makes questionable decisions but Koetter’s mistakes seem to be repetitive.

    3. 2.3

      Jlog

      Koetter’s play calling and game management has always been suspect for us. Mike Smith had his time but it faded in Atalanta. He’s never met expectations here. We don’t want to be constantly changing coaches but I certainly don’t have any faith in these guys.

      The best coaching call of this game was keeping Winston out. A poor decision got him hurt to begin with he didn’t deserve to come back to this game even if he was good enough to go. Once a huge Winston fan, didn’t even expect him to improve his accuracy, that just doesn’t very often. What I did expect was for his decision making to improve. Nope arguable it’s regressed, still staring down receivers, throwing into heavy coverage, doesn’t know when it’s ok to take a sack and rarely hits anything in stride. I’m out state these days and sometimes I have better chance to catch some of his deep balls. We have one the best receiving corp in the league and he’s making them look below average.

      I will give props to Grimes, McCoy, Evans, and Brate made some nice plays and Fitzy really step up.

      Profoundly disappoint with this teams right now, we have too much talent to play this poorly consistently.

      1. 2.3.1

        cgmaster27

        Jlog, you talk about decision making and then give props to a veteran who threw 2 picks, one on our goal line? At least be consistent in your complaints about QB play. A poor decision got him hurt? He was trying to get the ball to his checkdown to get a first. What would you have him do, throw it out of bounds so you guys and complain about that?

      2. 2.3.2

        RootsCrew

        Your comment is trash. Go spew your Jameis hate on Joe Bucs Fan or BucsNation. They’ll welcome you with open arms over there.

  3. 3

    Dman

    I put this one on Koetter. Chased points the whole day, played desperate. Take the 3 points end of half. Kick PAT’s and you’re in the game. Miserable.

  4. 4

    Horse

    What we just witnessed was “The Replacements” playing in the first half for the Bucs and thus we were done. We were pittiful when it counted for the Defense. Not enough pressure from the DL and no coverage help from the LB’s and Safety’s in the first half. David was very timid the first half and gained more confidence on his ankle the second half. Forget the 2nd half heroics as it was just junk passing yardage and the Cardinals Offense was playing safe. When it actually counted which was the first half, I thought Martin and the OL played good. I question the Offensive scheme in the first half? First play of the game a deep pass to Evans who was covered which put us right away in a hole; 4th and 4 yards on their 45 yard line down 14-0 and we don’t go for it was nuts! Right now I can’t figure out where this team is headed.

    1. 4.1

      Dman

      Yep – just like the pass on the first play to Howard a few weeks ago. Is the slow start Jameis or Koetter?

      1. 4.1.1

        Horse

        Dman; I say it’s Koetter because a deep pass like that had to be called by the Coach. I’m still not ready to throw Winston under the bus yet. I do know we need him playing and I hope he’s back in a couple games.

        1. 4.1.1.1

          Dman

          I agree, Horse.

  5. 5

    Randy H.

    I’m guilty of leaving Buffalo Wild Wings (live in TX and no DirecTV) at halftime as I had given up on them. Lo and behold, they almost pull it out again for the second straight game. Hard to tell exactly what was going on with no audio, but I’ll believe what you guys are writing here. I guess if there is a good year to be 2-3 after five games, it is this year. Packers will now be down, breaking news in case you didn’t see it scrolling on the bottom of the screen for the four hours after it happened, Rodgers broke his collar bone. With that and Elliot probably getting suspended, the Falcons losing again, the Saints almost blowing a 28 point lead, etc who knows what is going to happen in the NFC by the end of the year.

    I’ll be back at RJ for the Panthers game. Glad I stuck around last week, after most had left, to see the final play.

  6. 6

    surferdudes

    I feel more like we lost this game 31 to nothing, then the final score of 38, to 33. Our D line needs revamping.

  7. 7

    cgmaster27

    That first half defense was just abysmal. I’ve never seen guys running more open in my life. Hargreaves is just bad end of story. Can’t cover and can’t tackle, draft a db and put him in the slot. This defensive game plan to start the game was just terrible. The cardinals have a horrible offensive line and Palmer had all day back there. This cards haven’t scored 24 points in a game all year! They’re up 21 -0 in no time.
    and I wouldn’t say it was a heroic comeback as Arizona took the foot off of the gas after half time. We let a 34 year old AP look like he was 24 again.
    Justin Evans had one bone headed play on that TD, I mean my god it was floated over there, but played OK overall.
    Dirk not kicking a FG before half boggles the mind. He is very shoddy at game management and this is a little bit of a trend. Then chasing points all game after that. Hey we didn’t miss a FG this week!
    We got a gift in the dolphins beating the falcons so we are luckily still only a game out right now. But this team has a lot of problems that need fixed.
    We’ll see how serious Jameis’ injury is but if he could’ve gone back in, then it might not be too bad.

  8. 8

    pinkstob

    This team [email protected]$&ing sucks. If Peterson didn’t get hurt the game wouldn’t have even been that close. It’s everything…the play calling, the offense, the defense, the coaching, special teams, the GM, the players, the depth, the veterans…none of it is good enough to beat the teams we should be beating.

    1. 8.1

      cgmaster27

      I wondered why Peterson was on the sideline as I couldn’t hear in the bar. Yes we do suck from top to bottom.

  9. 9

    seat26

    At the risk of being redundant, I sure wish we had drafted a DE and a Cornerback. And As admirable of a job that Fitzpatrick did, I am really nervous about the prospect of him ever being called upon to be the back up even if it is for only one game. Hmmm, are there any other starting caliber QB’s out there….Any? Just sayin.

  10. 10

    XpfcWintergreen

    I am seeing some of the kinds of comments I was expecting to see here.

    It is obvious that we were not ready for the last two games. Koetter has been out foxed by two great coaching minds in the last two weeks. Last week in the defensive game that was thrown at us and this week in the offensive plan. We have the talent now and we have a good coaching staff. The Bucs are “not ready for prime time” yet. The expectations that some had before the season were premature. I could stream a whole series of cliches but, that’s enough. I am not saying anything original. I am just regurgitating what I am hearing and reading.

    There was a guy who used to say all of the time “That’s why they play the games.” Most of you know exactly who I mean and what he meant.
    _____________

    Having vented now let me give my real opinion. I am not ready to to concede this season yet. Calls for the “head” of Jamison or Koetter are way to early. We long suffering fans should not want to see yet another new regime, another new team and another rebuild next year. We have to develop some patience also. Winning organizations are not created in a hurry. The “Win now! or get out!” mentality has to go.

    The last thing I want to see as a Buccaneer fan is for us to get to the Superbowl quickly, lose it and then fall off. Top tier teams win year after year in spite of the normal share of ups and downs along the way.
    ______________

    At least the guys did not roll over like a dog with its leg in the air this time.
    _____________
    Go Bucs!!!!!!!!

