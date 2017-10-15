Bucs at Cardinals: Most Disappointing

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

13 Comments

  1. 1

    cgmaster27

    I’d go ahead and throw Swaggy on here just for the fact that he let a 40+ year old QB rip the ball from his arms.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Horse

    I think you just about said it all; however, I would add Conte to the list. David in the first half played very timid which didn’t help Hargreaves either. DL was being manhandled in the first half; couldn’t even get their hands up. Where’s the blitz! Challenge them to throw deep!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 2.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      You could add Conte and Justin Evans to this list if you wanted. They were in on some plays, but even when Ward came in, the safeties look so confused right now. That’s on coaching.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 2.1.1

        Horse

        Trevor, agree with you. There’s something going on in the locker room?

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
  3. 3

    edwamil83

    Koetter, clueless as ever, said after the game we’re still short if you add the fg he should have went for before the half. How about that 3 and the three extra points you decided to give up to try for two? Would we be short then too dummy? Doesn’t matter we deserve the loss, completely outcoached on both sides of the ball.

    I question Licht too; how could he head in to a season with this pass rush? This team is infuriating.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    Mr. Incredible

    It’s just so embarrassing being a Bucs fan week after week, year after year. I’m so down on the NFL in general. Who needs this assault on the psyche every week. My 7 year old son was smart enough to make the Patriots his favorite team. Another year going down the drain. Winston in NOT the answer. He does no have the temperament to be one of the greats. He will frustrate us for years until we finally move on. Nice kid but, way too emotional for the most cerebral position in sports. Baker should be be ashamed of himself for losing that fumble but i get the impression from hard knocks it’s impossible to embarrass that guy.

    0
    -2
    Rating: -2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 4.1

      Horse

      Winston is far from being the problem. I never expected him to be great. Something has happened with this team; I’m wondering if Jackson has anything to do with it? He & Winston aren’t clicking.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  5. 5

    Mark Cook

    Did anyone watch Baker today? Led the line with 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    1. 5.1

      Horse

      When we’re those tackles; mostly in the second half?

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  6. 6

    macabee

    I like this Sikkema kid, got a pair big as Mark Cook’s head. lol. Kudos for calling out Koetter and Smith for this first half abomination. Somebody has to be held accountable for what we just saw. It’s not easy to be a member of the media and speak truth to power – but this time it’s warrantied. This is no bad day – the previously unbeaten Chiefs had a bad day -Chiefs got one first down and six total yards in the first half. Everybody occasionally has a bad day. But we’re seeing this every week with the Bucs. I’m not calling for an administration change, this is just the 5th game. If this continues, it could get ugly! We need to get this fixed sooner rather than later and it starts with recognizing the problems. Go Bucs!

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    1. 6.1

      Horse

      Maccabee, right with you. Trevor is right to call Koetter & Smith out. Maybe all those millions spent on Jackson, Baker, Gholston wasted?

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  7. 7

    RootsCrew

    I’d be happy with Koetter giving Monken the play calling duties. He acknowledged at the end of last year that he might not be able to handle being OC & Head Coach. 5 games in I think it’s time to give up play calling. His game management is also lacking. I think wearing two hats is too much for him. Jameis needs his play caller in his ear after ever series like he had his rookie season. It appears there is a disconnect.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend