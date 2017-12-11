TONIGHT: Pewter Nation Podcast With Bucs K Murray Monday In Wesley Chapel

PewterReport.com is proud to be partnered with Ford’s Garage, a great auto-themed restaurant expanding across the state of Florida and recently to Dearborn, Michigan. Ford’s offers an assembly line-style burger order concept, in addition to other great menu items like a great lineup of mac and cheeses, appetizers, grilled chicken, steak and a huge drink menu.

Monday night at the Ford’s Garage location in Wesley Chapel where we will be taping the PewterNation Podcast with Tampa Bay kicker Pat Murray who will be our guest, and also available for autographs and pictures from 7-9 p.m.

To make things even better, Ford’s Garage will be serving the “Murray Kicking Tailgate” burger created by Murray – a half-pound pound Black Angus beef burger topped with bacon and macaroni and cheese on a pretzel bun. The cost of the burger will be $7.00 in honor of Murray’s jersey number, and Ford’s will also offer up $3 Guinness drafts, Ireland’s most popular beer. Ten percent of the proceeds from sales that night will be donated to Murray’s charity of choice, the Shriner’s Children Hospital.



To confirm your attendance, click this link or comment in section below.

There will also be raffle items that fans can win, including autographed pictures and even a pair of cleats signed by Murray himself.

PewterReport.com editor Mark Cook talked about the event.

“A big thanks to the folks at Ford’s Garage for partnering with us this year, but also for hosting the event,” Cook said. “Ford’s Garage is a fun place to eat and is very family friendly. I really love the concept. Ford’s Garage is very community-minded and the company’s willingness to donate proceeds to help the Shriner’s Children Hospital is just another example of that.”

The Pewter Nation Podcast is one of fastest growing Bucs podcasts, and Cook, Scott Reynolds and Trevor Sikkema are excited to bring the twice weekly podcasts to our readers and Bucs fans on PewterReport.com each week. Murray will be joining us to talk about his season thus far and his journey back to Tampa Bay. Readers can ask their questions on the podcast as well.

To confirm your attendance, click this link or comment in section below.

“We hope to see a lot of our readers and podcast listeners come out and support Ford’s Garage and also Pat’s charity,” Cook said. “While the season hasn’t gone as planned for the team and their fans, Murray has stabilized the kicking position and has become a fan favorite to many. Monday night will be a unique chance for Bucs fans to come out, have a great meal and mingle with a Bucs player and more importantly raise money for a great cause.”

Ford’s garage is a Prime Burger and Craft Beer restaurant. Not only do they have Black Angus but Kobe Beef and Bison. The unique design and vibe is that of a 1920’s service station. The authentic Ford Model T’s are suspended over the bars and outside the restaurants. Happy Hour is from 11-7 Monday-Friday, and they offer a premium well pour that is $4.00 all day, everyday. Their premium well consist of Stoli, Bacardi, Tanqueray, Jim Beam and Cuervo.

Ford’s Garage is growing in Florida with 2 restaurants currently in Brandon and Wesley Chapel. The WestChase/Citrus Park area location is now open and a new Countryside location is coming soon. Restaurants in Lakeland and St.Petersburg are projected to be open after the first of the year in 2018.