TONIGHT: Pewter Nation Podcast With Bucs K Murray Monday In Wesley Chapel

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    macabee

    BUCS 53 MAN ROSTER

    QUARTERBACKS – 3

    14 Fitzpatrick, Ryan QB 6-2 223 34 13 Harvard
    4 Griffin, Ryan QB 6-5 210 27 3 Tulane
    3 Winston, Jameis QB 6-4 231 23 2 Florida State

    RUNNING BACKS – 4

    25 Barber, Peyton RB 5-11 225 22 1 Auburn
    22 Martin, Doug RB 5-9 223 25 5 Boise State
    32 Rodgers, Jacquizz RB 5-7 190 26 6 Oregon State
    34 Sims, Charles RB 6-0 211 26 3 West Virginia

    WIDE RECEIVERS – 6

    13 Evans, Mike WR 6-5 231 23 3 Texas A&M
    10 Humphries, Adam WR 5-11 195 23 2 Clemson
    12 Godwin, Chris WR 6-1 205 21 R Penn State
    11 Jackson, DeSean WR 5-10 175 30 10 California
    16 Martino, Freddie WR 6-0 195 25 1 North Greenville
    85 Wilson, Jesus (Bobo) WR 5-9 186 22 R Florida State

    TIGHT ENDS – 4

    82 Auclair, Antony TE 6-5 256 R Laval (Canada)
    84 Brate, Cameron TE 6-5 235 25 2 Harvard
    45 Cross, Alan FB/HB 6-1 235 23 R Memphis
    80 Howard, O.J. TE 6-6 250 22 R Alabama

    CENTERS – 1

    68 Hawley, Joe C 6-3 302 28 8 Nevada-Las Vegas

    GUARDS – 4

    67 Liedtke, Michael G 6-3 310 25 1 Illinois State
    64 Pamphile, Kevin G 6-5 315 26 3 Purdue
    62 Smith, Evan C/G 6-2 308 30 7 Idaho State
    73 Sweezy, J.R. G 6-5 298 27 5 North Carolina State

    TACKLES – 3

    77 Benenoch, Caleb T 6-5 305 22 R UCLA
    76 Smith, Donovan T 6-6 338 23 2 Penn State
    66 Wester, Leonard T 6-6 305 24 R Missouri Western

    DEFENSIVE ENDS – 5

    91 Ayers, Robert DE 6-3 275 31 8 Tennessee
    94 Clarke, Will DE 6-6 275 26 4 West Virginia
    92 Gholston, William DE 6-6 281 25 4 Michigan State
    79 O’Connor, Patrick DE 6-4 270 23 R Eastern Michigan
    95 Russell, Ryan DE 6-5 275 25 2 Purdue

    DEFENSIVE TACKLES – 4

    90 Baker, Chris DE 6-2 320 29 5 Hampton
    93 McCoy, Gerald DT 6-4 300 28 7 Oklahoma
    98 McDonald, Clinton DT 6-2 297 30 7 Memphis
    96 Siliga, Sealver DT 6-2 345 26 4 Utah

    LINEBACKERS – 5

    58 Alexander, Kwon LB 6-1 227 22 2 Louisiana State
    51 Beckwith, Kendell LB 6-3 247 22 R Lousiana State
    59 Bond, Devante LB 6-1 236 23 R Oklahoma
    54 David, Lavonte LB 6-1 233 26 5 Nebraska
    53 Glanton, Adarius LB 6-1 230 26 2 Florida Atlantic

    CORNERBACKS – 6

    35 Elliott, Javien CB 5-11 176 23 1 Florida State
    24 Grimes, Brent CB 5-10 185 33 10 Shippensburg
    28 Hargreaves, Vernon CB 5-10 205 21 1 Florida
    36 McClain, Robert CB 5-9 195 28 6 Connecticut
    27 Olatoye, Deji CB 6-1 205 26 3 North Carolina A&T
    29 Smith, Ryan CB 6-0 190 23 1 North Carolina Central

    SAFETIES – 5

    23 Conte, Chris S 6-2 203 27 6 California
    21 Evans, Justin S 6-1 195 21 R Texas A&M
    26 Robinson, Josh S 5-10 199 26 5 Central Florida
    37 Tandy, Keith S 5-10 205 27 5 West Virginia
    43 Ward, T.J. S 5-10 200 30 7 Oregon

    SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

    9 Anger, Bryan P 6-3 205 28 5 California
    7 Murray, Patrick K 5-8 183 26 4 Fordham
    65 Sanborn, Garrison LS 6-1 240 31 9 FSU

    PRACTICE SQUAD – 10 (+1 International player)

    49 Bullough, Riley LB 6-2 228 23 R Michigan State
    30 Fleming, Maurice CB 5-11 202 23 R West Virginia
    70 Gamble, Patrick DE 6-5 277 23 R Georgia Tech
    39 Johnson, Isaiah S 6-0 209 24 R South Carolina
    89 Lampman, Jake WR 6-0 205 24 2 Ferris State
    50 Nzeocha, Eric LB 6-3 218 24 R Wyoming (International)
    31 Riggs, Cody CB 5-9 187 25 2 Notre Dame
    78 Price, Givens T 6-4 310 23 1 Nebraska
    60 Seaton, Brad T 6-8 325 24 R Villanova
    71 Ward, Channing DE 6-4 279 24 1 Mississippi

    PRACTICE SQUAD- INJURED RESERVE

    72 Lucas, Marquis T 6-4 313 24 1 West Virginia

    INJURED RESERVE – 8

    38 Adjei-Barimah, Jude CB 5-11 200 24 2 Bowling Green
    69 Dotson, Demar T 6-9 315 31 8 Southern Miss
    2 Folk, Nick K 6-1 222 32 11 Arizona
    75 Lambert, DaVonte DT 6-2 282 22 R Auburn
    74 Marpet, Ali C 6-4 307 23 2 Hobart
    57 Spence, Noah DE 6-2 251 23 1 Eastern Kentucky
    72 Trattou, Justin DE 6-4 255 28 6 Florida
    97 Tu’ikolovatu, Stevie DT 6-1 320 25 R Southern California

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend