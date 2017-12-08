SR’s Fab 5: McDaniels, Patricia, Gruden All Interesting Options For Bucs

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR’s Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons’ Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

10 Comments

  1. 1

    GoldsonAges

    Regardless of the teams issues this year I would keep koetter over McDaniels, Patricia, or Gruden. Gruden’s defense GAVE UP ON HIM during his last 5 years here. Do we not remember that awful stretch? McDaniels does not have the respect of the players. Did you see Brady ripping into him on the sidelines in the last game. And why is Patricia going to be a good coach? Simply because he is under a great coach? Rubbish.

    I am hoping the Glazers stay the course with Koetter and clean out the awful scouting department. If Peyton Manning is ready to become. GM they should jump at the chance and give him the control to bring in the right personnel people. Koetter has a damn good offense. Better than old man Gruden for sure with his WCO dunk and dunk garbage. Remember he couldn’t get Antonio Bryant and Joey Galloway on the field at the same time? What a joke. Rubbish.

  2. 2

    spartan

    I know you said you are not advocating for Koetters firing Scott, but you certainly are writing like he is a dead man walking.

  3. 3

    Ja'crispy

    my favorite thing Belicheck said in that video…”Good players cant overcome bad coaching. Its impossible.” So true.

  4. 4

    MudManVA

    Nice fab 5 again. Grading the whole Licht should be given a contract extension. If you are the GM your are going to have hits & misses in regards to drafting & signing personnel. We can rehash all his hits & misses, but his wins are far greater than his misses. The roster has gotten better since he arrived. Any BUC fan not drinking the Kool-aide could see that the BUCS were 2-3 more drafts away (after last year) from being a “real” playoff team. Both lines need to be improved, and our young players need to grow up/mature. (I still hold to my belief that Hard Knocks was not good for this young immature team).

    I HATE firing coaches early because the lack of stability hurts a team & franchise unless the coach is truly an obvious bust. Lovie was a bust, Morris was a bust, and so on. I’m not sure Koetter is a bust, but the way this team plays this year the record is a reflection of coaching.
    >Koetter has that deer in headlights look.
    >Smith: This team has the talent to be better than their record. I just can’t understand how Smith turned our defense around last year, and was our BIGGEST FA PICK UP PER THE FANS & PR!? (Remember that) His D has been brutal all season and a complete regression. They look like the Saints of 2016. I don’t see lack of effort when I watch the games, but I do see personnel confusion & just a shitty game plan/scheme. Coaching.

    Again, I lived in Boston for 4 years and got to see the Patriots up close. Everything Scott said about in game adjustments is true, they are the best at it and why they win. They do have the GOAT, but they have nobody that stands out on defense. They never really had superstars on defense, but they are always good enough to win or not to lose. Coaching

    Whether the Glazers decide to keep this staff or move on, the BUCS need leadership that will turn boys to men, turn players into teammates, and have the ability to make game plan adjustments.

  5. 5

    martinii

    Good articles Scott, not exactly what I thought I would be reading at this point in the season. Definitely thought we would be discussing play-offs. let me say at this point as unpopular as it may seem, I am not ready for a coaching change. It has become a bi-annual ritual that over the last several years has produced little to no improvement in the number of Wins. In fact 2016 9-7 was a breath of fresh air and fed into the heightened expectations of 2017. I doubt if we could get a quality coach or coordinator with out reputation. I worry about free agents.

    IMO we should stand pat in 2018, add a few more pieces, and continue to develop the young players we have now. Sure McDaniels looks tempting and for those enamored by Gruden I can understand your fascination, but remember he won with Dungy’s team, He won in an era of football when a great defense could perform under rules when targeting, roughing the QB, pass interference and concussion protocol were after thoughts. Lynch, Brooks, Sapp, Barber, Rice et.al. would spend most of the season on suspension today. Gruden could care less about his QB, (Brad Johnson) and was terrible at developing young signal callers. I conclude with “be careful what you wish for,” when it comes to Gruden. (Just listen to old Steve Duemig (the Big Dog) shows.)

    Finally I’ll say my farewells to Martin. It seems popular opinion has overridden Koetter instinct. I just hope I’m not watching a Leggarett Blount-like performance for another team next year.

  6. 6

    a-bomb

    The premise here about coaches that adjust is spot on. There is little evidence to indicate that Smith and/or Koetter are capable of making these kind of adjustments. I do take some issue with the implication that Licht is somehow insulated because he has “improved the talent.” If you want to see how a “real” GM runs a team look no further than Steve Yzerman. Not only are the Lightning loaded with talent now, but they also have a very well stocked farm system. Yzerman and his staff just make decisions that always seem to work out- I don’t think that is luck. Conversely, Licht is hit or miss with his personnel decisions. That might be enough to get this team to the cusp of competing, but it will not be enough to put this team into a position to be a consistent winner and super bowl contender. Maybe Licht can grow into a GM with Yzerman style consistency, but his personality seems to be that of a risk taker and that will likely mean he will always be inconsistent.

  7. 7

    DonkeyHunter

    I’m glad how SR claims to not have an agenda, and then proceeds to report about how he spoke with players in the locker room about their feelings and thoughts on Gruden.

    Koetter and Licht should’ve kicked his ass out of there on the spot.

  8. 8

    Naplesfan

    Good fab 5, Scott.

    In game coaching is an absolute must, and does separate the bad from the good from the great. But good in game coaching, including adjustments, is also a product of preparation and contingency planning, as Bill Belichick explains from his quotes. If you haven’t already thought out not only Plan A but also Plan B and Plan C and Plan D in advance, then you just become clueless on the field, just pulling out of your hindquarters whatever comes to mind (like Coach Smith’s incredible 14 different defenses for JJ!!!).

    Definitely both McDaniels and Patricia ought to be considered, along with Gruden. Perhaps others too.

    I don’t believe that the Glazers trust Licht’s judgment though .. it was him who convinced the Baby Glazers to promote Koetter to head coach. He bet his career on that pick, and lost. If Koetter goes, either Licht must go too, or at the least, un-delegate the HC hire from him.

  9. 9

    drdneast

    So we are going to fire Koetter because the Mike Smith defense has been rancid pretty much all year.
    Scott, you make abut as much sense as some of the people who post out here.
    Also, weren’t you one of the people who were relieved last year when Smith wasn’t hired away.an OL
    Where was your foresight last year.
    Give me a break.
    I’m all for firing Smith, but the core reason for this defenses ineptness is because our defensive line is old, slow and over the hill.
    When I was calling for a defensive lineman in last year, you were calling for the Bucs to draft Vernon Hargreaves. I guess you reasoned that out by the Bucs drafting an OLB by NFL standards to play on the DL.
    I did so again this year and all you wanted was OJ Howard or the FSU RB.
    It really hasn’t worked.

  10. 10

    surferdudes

    Well drd, if you’re going to blame Smith’s defense, shouldn’t you blame the man who wanted to hire him? That would be Koetter. Scott you say Licht signed Martin, and others for fear of seeing them move on, having success, and being criticized for not resigning them. Belichick does not have that fear, part of the reason for his success. He’s let popular players walk, traded others considered by some vital, yet he keeps winning with what he has. Credit has been given for resigning McCoy, and David. I saw David miss a tackle that would’ve prevented that T.D. Sunday, and though you blame Will for losing contain on Hundley, I didn’t see McCoy make a play in overtime either. David, and McCoy, stalwarts on every losing Buc defense these past years. I wonder if Belichick would’ve paid them? As far as coaches, pretend you had no prior knowledge of McDanails, Patricia, Gruden, or Koetter. Let’s say you just had their coaching resumes in front of you. It wouldn’t even be close, the choice would be Gruden.

