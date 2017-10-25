McCoy Not Happy With Bucs’ Pass Rush, How He’s Being Used

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    cgmaster27

    Ok so this is like the 4th player that has called out the scheme we run. Personally I hate twists and stunts, they do nothing but run players out of their gaps. This is problem for our d coordinator to get fixed asap. This scheme is garbage, whatever it is.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Dakota

    McCoy needs to make it more about him then. He’s a leader of this defense, so we need a little more than a good soldier.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend