The Bucs visit New Orleans in Week 2 of the 2022 season, which represents a chance to snap their seven-game regular season losing streak to the Saints. And when Tampa Bay rolls into town, it could be facing a team without one of its top offensive playmakers.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in line for a six-game suspension from the NFL, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday night. Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas following the Pro Bowl earlier this year. He faces felony battery charges, and under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, the baseline punishment for such charges is a six-game suspension.

The Pro Football Talk report notes, however, that the current question is not if Kamara will receive a six-game suspension — it’s when. The NFL usually waits to take action once the legal process is over. Kamara’s hearing isn’t until next August.

The report also states that because he is facing a felony charge, Kamara could be paced on paid leave pending the resolution of the case. Once the case is resolved, he could still face that six-game unpaid suspension.

So, Kamara and the Saints are in wait-and-see mode. That means, in a way, the Bucs are, too.

Bucs Have Handled Kamara Well In Recent Years

As dynamic as Kamara has been throughout his career, Tampa Bay’s defense under Todd Bowles has managed to deal with him fairly well. The Bucs have lost seven straight regular season games to the Saints, but the former Tennessee Volunteers running back hasn’t really been the reason why.

2019

In the first 2019 meeting between the two teams, Kamara ran for 62 yards on 16 carries (3.9 avg.). He also caught six of his seven targets for 42 yards (7.0 avg.). That’s more than 100 total yards, but he didn’t reach the end zone. In the second 2019 meeting, he posted 75 yards on 13 carries (5.8 avg.) while catching all 10 of his targets for 47 yards (4.7 avg.). He went over 100 total yards once again, but he once again didn’t find the end zone.

2020

In the 2020 season opener, Kamara found the end zone twice against the Bucs. Only this time, his yardage production was minimal. He ran for 16 yards on 12 carries (1.3 avg.) and caught five of his eight targets for 51 yards (10.2 avg). In a blowout win over Tampa Bay later that season, he ran for 40 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes (4.4 avg.). He also caught five of his six targets, but for only nine yards (1.8 avg.).

When the two teams met in the playoffs that season, the Bucs held Kamara to 20 receiving yards on three catches (6.7 avg.). He did run for 85 yards on 18 attempts (4.7 avg.), but he failed to find the end zone as Tampa Bay ended New Orleans’ season en route to its Super Bowl victory.

2021

Last year, Kamara was largely dealt with by the Bucs. In the first game between the two teams, he rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries (3.2 avg.) while catching just three passes for 15 yards (5.0 avg.). In the second game, he ran for 18 yards on 11 carries (1.6 avg.). He only caught two passes for 13 yards (6.5 avg.) in the Saints’ 9-0 win.

Saints Have Beaten Bucs Without Kamara’s Best

Kamara has given New Orleans some solid production against Tampa Bay over the years. But there have also been games against the Bucs in which he was completely ineffective. The fact is, for the Saints, it hasn’t mattered. Their ability to shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense while winning the turnover battle has been the key during the last few years.

The Bucs are searching for answers on how to reverse their fortunes in this NFC South matchup. Cameron Brate thinks they need to establish the run more. Jamel Dean mentions cutting out mistakes and playing their ball. Whatever the case may be, Bowles and co. need to find answers fast.

If Kamara is unavailable for Week 2, the Saints’ remaining backfield options include Mark Ingram, Tony Jones, Jr., Devine Ozigbo, Dwayne Washington and rookie Abram Smith.