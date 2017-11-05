Most Impressive: Bucs vs. Saints

It is usually difficult to find more than a handful of impressive players following a loss, and this week it was even more difficult. Still we were able to come up with three with only one viewing of the game. Take a look and see if you agree.

LB Lavonte David

David continues to be one of the few bright spots on this football team – on either side of the ball. David had another forced fumble on Sunday, stripping rookie running back Alvin Kamara with safety T.J. Ward recovering the loose ball. David added seven tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss.

DE Robert Ayers

Ayers has struggled, like much of the defense this season, to make any impact and said earlier in the week he needed to be better. While it made little difference, Ayers was, abd led all linemen with five tackles and had the only sack of the day for the Buccaneers. On the sack Ayers also forced a fumble but the Saints were able to recover the ball.

RB Peyton Barber

While the stat line isn’t very impressive, Barber did something starter Doug Martin was unable to do, and that was gain positive yardage. The second-year back out of Auburn didn’t dance and followed his blocking (which wasn’t great) towards daylight, running north and south with conviction. Barber finished the game with 34 yards on 11 carries and added two catches for 20 yards.