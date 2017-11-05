Bucs at Saints: Most Disappointing

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

3 Comments

  1. 1

    macabee

    Kwon Alexander played like Jason Alexander. lol. All kidding aside, nobody looked good today starting with LB Devante Bond’s missed block on the punt blocked for a TD. I don’t know what it is, but we can play better than this – I got proof – I’ve seen it!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    deeznuts

    This game was abysmal. Koetter is inept. Licht built a losing roster through the years. Even Schiano and Dominik drafted better than Licht and Lovie/Koetter.

    2014:
    Mike Evans = A
    Austin Sefarian-Jenkins = F-
    Charles Sims = D
    Kadeem Edwards = F
    Kevin Pamphile = D+
    Robert Herron = F

    2014 free agents: (cut revis)
    DT Clinton McDonald = B
    TE Brandon Myers = D+
    WR Louis Murphy = D
    C Evan Dietrich Smith = D-
    CB Mike Jenkins = F
    OT Anthony Collins = F-
    DE Michael Johnson = F
    OG Oneil Cousins = F
    CB Alterraun Verner = C
    QB Josh McClown = D-

    2015:
    Jameis Winston = B+
    Donovan Smith = C+
    Ali Marpet = B+
    Kwon Alexander = A-
    Kenny Bell = F
    Kaelin Clay = F
    Joey Iosefa = F

    2015 free agents:
    S Chris Conte = C+
    DT Henry Melton = F
    CB Sterling Moore = F
    LB Bruce Carter = C-
    TE Tim Wright = C-
    DE George Johnson = D

    2016:
    Vernon Hargreaves = C-
    Noah Spence = C
    Roberto Aguayo = F- (licht should have lost his job for this)
    Ryan Smith = C+
    Caleb Benenoch = F
    Devonte Bond = D
    Dan Vitale = F

    2016 free agents:
    OG JR Sweezy = C-
    CB Brent Grimes = A
    DE Robert Ayers = C+
    CB Josh Robinson = C-
    P Bryan Anger = B
    RB Jaquizz Rodgers = C
    RB Peyton Barber = C

    2017 free agents:
    QB Ryan Fitzpatrick = C-
    CB Robert McClain = D+
    DT Chris Baker = D-
    WR Desean Jackson = B-
    K Nick Folk = F-
    S JJ Wilcox = D

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Horse

    Like I said a few games ago, something inside the locker room changed. Seems like nobody wants to really come out and say what the problems are. Who the heck is running this organization?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend