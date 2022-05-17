Day one of Bucs OTAs saw a pretty solid turnout of veteran players showing up to practice with the rookies. However, there were some notable absentees from key starting players.

For the record, these practices are optional and not required for everyone to show up for and participate in.

Here is a list of the Bucs’ starters and key players that were not there for the first day of OTAs.

Offense

QB Tom Brady

RB Leonard Fournette

WR Mike Evans

WR Russell Gage

LT Donovan Smith

For Brady, this doesn’t come as too much of a shock. He hasn’t participated in OTAs in over a decade. Plus, he was at phase one of Tampa Bay’s offseason program. Coaches have been on the record saying they wanted to get reps for quarterback Kyle Trask. Gage’s absence is a little surprising considering he just signed with a new team.

Bucs Defense

OLB Shaq Barrett

ILB Lavonte David

ILB Devin White

CB Carlton Davis III

Some heavy hitters are missing from the defensive side of the ball. David and Barrett are longtime veterans and David is also coming off of a foot injury. White is looking to bounce back this season, and Davis just signed a second contract to stay as the team’s top corner.

Along with the players listed, the Bucs had others who were in attendance but unable to participate due to injury. Among those players were wide receiver Chris Godwin, offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson, tight end Cade Otton, cornerback Don Gardner and inside linebacker Grant Stuard.