Bucs head coach Todd Bowles showed a different and funny side of his personality at the start of the team’s OTAs. Bowles poked some of fun about his relationship with quarterback Tom Brady.

When asked by ESPN’s Jenna Laine about how often he talks to the legendary QB, Bowles declined to get into specifics. But he did confirm that everyone, including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, all have same understanding with each other.

“I don’t think that needs to be public knowledge how much me and my girlfriend date,” Bowles jokingly said about Brady. “We talk and we’re on the same page. We’re in lockstep – we’re in lockstep with Byron and Clyde, so everything’s good.”

When Laine asked to clarify if he just called Brady his girlfriend, he emphatically insisted he was joking around, which garnered laughter from everyone in the room.

“Did you just liken Tom Brady to being your girlfriend?” Laine asked.

“No I did not!” Bowles screamed with a smile on his face. “It’s a joke, Jenna!”

Brady was not in attendance for OTAs when it began on Tuesday. There will be two more sessions open to the media on the following Wednesday’s next week and the week after. Brady was in town and practicing in Phase Two of the offseason.

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate communicates with Brady via text message, and hinted that Brady could make some surprise appearances later in the OTAs.

Not having Brady at Tuesday’s practice may have been by design as Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask were able to get all the reps.

Watch the full video of Bowles cracking the joke at the podium here.