New Mock: Injuries And Off-The-Field Issues Could Cause Cook Slide To Bucs

Is a “Seminoles South” reunion happening in Tampa Bay?

According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, it could be.

Reuter released his four-round mock draft and has FSU star running back Dalvin Cook being drafted by the Bucs in April’s NFL draft, joining quarterback Jameis Winston, kicker Roberto Aguayo and nickel cornerback Javien Elliot as former Noles who play in Tampa Bay.

Most feel Cook will be off the board before the Bucs have a chance to take Cook at No. 19, but Rueter had this to say regarding the Bucs and Cook.

“Cook is a potential all-pro, but his injury history and past off-field issues could make him available later in the first round.”

Rueter isn’t the only writer who noted Cook’s off-the-field issues, that include an arrest but acquittal for battery. Cook was also cited for mistreatment of animals was part of the 2014 BB gun incident in Tallahassee along with Winston.

While not confirmed by PewterReport.com, WalterFootbll.com draft writer Charlie Campbell also has heard some rumblings about Cook.

“Teams do have some off-the-field concerns about Cook and his character. He escaped some legal issues last year, but teams say that Cook has an entourage of gangbangers and they worry Cook drinks too much. Staying out of trouble is a concern that teams have.”



PewterReport.com has heard differing opinions. A national NFL writer at the East West Shrine practice told us that a few sources in Tallahassee told him that Cook would be “better off getting out of the state of Florida.” However a source close to Cook and PewterReport.com told us that Cook is a great teammate, hard worker and doesn’t have a “posse any bigger” than many other players, including Falcons and former FSU star running back Devonta Freeman did in college.

Cook has also had some shoulder issues dating back to high school. Reports are he had two surgeries while in college on his shoulder.

Cook’s talent is undeniable. During his time with Florida State, Cook rushed for4,464 yards (6.5 avg.) with 46 touchdowns and also notching 935 yards as a receiver with two more touchdowns. Ball security was somewhat of an issue in Tallahassee for Cook who had eight career fumbles, losing six of them.

But overall Cook is regarded as either the No. 1 or no. 2 running back entering the NFL Draft depending on which pundit you read. Blessed with excellent game speed, terrific vision and the ability to make players miss, Cook has the potential to be a special back in the NFL – if the off-the-field issues check out.

The Bucs have already proven they leave no stones unturned when investigating players, as the organization reportedly interviewed over 75 people prior to drafting Winston first overall in 2015. With the uncertainty of the running back position in Tampa Bay, adding a running back at some point seems to be a foregone conclusion.

Adding Cook would provide Winston with an explosive teammate in the backfield that can hit home runs as a runner and receiver. Something the Bucs could use to push them over the hump into a 2017 playoff team.