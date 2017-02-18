New Mock: Injuries And Off-The-Field Issues Could Cause Cook Slide To Bucs

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Honey Bear

    Honey Bear

    Dalvin Cook is a fine player. I don’t think he is worth a first round pick.

    1) Ball security. He is among the worst in the draft in this department, and the Bucs desperately need to decrease their number of turnovers. It’s too important.

    2) The draft is loaded with very talented running backs. We can improve our offense with a running back in the 3rd, 4th, or even 5th round. Backs with better ball security, too. History has shown that running backs don’t need to be drafted in the first round to be among the best in the game.

    3) Short life span of running backs. Most do not last long, and are at high risk for injuries. Due to the frequency they get replaced, I don’t think it’s worth it to invest a first round pick in one.

    4) Other needs. WR or TE in the first round is going to most likely be a much larger contributor early than 2nd and 3rd round talent.

    I really hope OJ Howard falls to us. I see the kid being a career All-Pro type.

    1) OJ Howard
    2) Corey Davis
    3) David Njoku

    That’s my short list for round 1. I have really liked Pewter Report’s coverage of Kareem Hunt. I think he could be an every down guy. We may have to trade up in the 3rd to get him, I think it’s worth it. I also what I’ve seen on Josh Reynolds. I think he could come in and be our #2 WR right away.

    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      How right you are. Let’s stay away from Cook for the reasons you stated.

  2. 2
    Profile photo of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    It’ll never happen. Every mock these guys get every flaw picked apart and micro scoped to death. He won’t fall to 19. Some people had Ramsey falling to us last year and that didn’t happen either.
    AS for his fumbles, that is a legitimate issue he has to fix .That can be taught, much like Tiki barber was, so that can be fixed. I’m also not worried about the injuries as even with all hes had to take injury wise, he still only missed I think 2 games his entire three years.
    I don’t know him personally so I don’t know about the friends thing and that is something the Bucs will vet the heck out of. AS for the assault, I wasn’t worried about that after the jury threw the innocent out there in under 10 minutes. He’s special that’s all I can say, most call us “homers” but I don’t care. I know talent when I see it and this guy is a possible TD every single time he touches the ball. And he did it against way better competition than anyone outside of Fournette. He embarrassed the number 2 defense in the country in the Bowl game for everyone to see. Also did it behind a terrible offensive line at FSU.
    But I digress, I am not getting my hopes up because he WON’T be there at 19. I am very excited to see Howard or Davis in a Bucs uniform and with the depth at RB this draft, we’ll get one.
    What does worry me is what if Howard, the two big WR’s and Cook and Fournette are off of the board when we pick? AT that point trade back right?

    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      cg – I wouldn’t worry too much about all those offensive stars being off the table when pick no. 19 comes along .. there’s still the defense, you know! There are several defenders who’ve been mocked to the Bucs at 19, and it certainly wouldn’t kill us to upgrade at either DE or safety in the first, if all the quality offensive skill players are gone.

      1. 2.1.1
        Profile photo of cgmaster27

        cgmaster27

        I wouldn’t be upset about addressing either position, but I think the deficiencies on offense last year towards the end of the season were glaring. The defense was carrying us because a complete lack of weapons. I’m under the smaller portion of people who think we are ok at DE for this season. We are going to get Jaq Smith back as well. I’d be more concerned at DT if it was defensive line. As for Safeties, I think those with first round grades will also be gone before we pick. Jalen Adems, and Hooker will be gone before then and it would be a reach to draft any other safety in the first. I do love that kid from Connecticut in the second the more I hear about him. he’s a big guy too and we need some lentgh in our secondary.

        1. 2.1.1.1
          Profile photo of wnb0395

          wnb0395

          Peppers is top 20 talent at safety. He plays like Eric Berry but a lot more athletic. It would also solve our KR/PR situation. I wouldn’t mind drafting him at 20 if all other offensive weapons are gone. I also like CB Lattimore fro Ohio State. A lot of mock drafts have him falling to us at 19.

    2. 2.2
      Profile photo of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      His talent doesn’t matter if he is not on the field. Too many on and off fields concerns. Let’s spend the 19th pick on someone else.

      1. 2.2.1
        Profile photo of cgmaster27

        cgmaster27

        Too many off the field concerns? Such as? This guy has never missed a game for anything “off the field”, I mean unless you’re going to hold the BB gun thing against him. As for on, his ability trumps any fumbling issues he might have, and the injuries kept him off the field for a game and a half in 3 years. I’m not saying trade up or give up the farm for him, but if he’s there at 19, it would be stupid not to take him. He’s a heavier Jamal Charles. Somebody on our team that could actually score when they get in the open field.

        1. 2.2.1.1
          Profile photo of wnb0395

          wnb0395

          I agree that if Cook is there at 19 its a no brainer we should draft him. I am just not for trading up to get him. This draft is to deep to be giving away draft picks. I would rather trade back and grab McCaffrey and pick up extra picks.

          1. 2.2.1.1.1
            Profile photo of cgmaster27

            cgmaster27

            I’d agree whole heatedly. I’ve been echoing that since the beginning. I’m merely saying , if he’s there, take him.

  3. 3
    Profile photo of plopes808

    plopes808

    Tis the season of false hopes and pipe dreams. I don’t see Cook falling to us unless there is some glaring deficiency that comes up in the vetting process. I believe we are good at RB if we resign Rodgers and maybe keep Martin on a much cheaper deal. Barber showed promise this year as well.

    I think we’d be better off with Howard or Davis. If the offensive weapons are gone, we could definitely use another DE. We’re good for next year once we get Gholston resigned, but Ayers won’t be around forever. Spence proved to be a steal in round 2 last year and another young pass rushing DE would do us well.

    I have faith in Licht and his team. They’ve brought us into playoff contention in the past 3 years and just a few more pieces will put us over the top.

  4. 4
    Profile photo of matador

    matador

    Completely agree with H. Bear. Our own experience with Martin and his injury issues proves the point. Hard to believe we would compound the mistake by drafting another RB in the first round.
    What we really need is a big back that can pound the rock, run the clock and wear defenses down late in games. The fact we aren’t exclusively looking in that direction at RB (and in later rounds) highlights the fact that Sims has been a disappointment. Not a complete bust, but so one-dimensional that we need another all purpose back to make up for his shortcomings.
    Our drafting has definitely improved – how could it not post DomHickey’s reign of terror. But do-overs like the Sims and (probably next year) Smith picks, instead of addressing other needs will elongate the time it takes to become a consistent playoff challenger. Fortunately, Winston is young enough that we have the time.

  5. 5
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    IF Cook was available at 19 th pick you would have to nab him. He is lightning in a bottle. We would have a backfield that was second to none.

  6. 6
    Profile photo of GoldonAges

    GoldonAges

    Perhaps we shouldn’t use a 1st rd pick on a RB. Who knows. I say, go for it. RB is a position of need, Cook is the best in the draft, and I’m a HUGE Seminoles fan. This might be my heart talking, not my head. I also REALLY like Davis, Howard, and Njoku.

    Regardless, all this talk about “off the field” issues is pure trash. There is nothing there. He drinks too much?! I’ve been following him since his days at Miami Central and I never heard that one. There was the alleged assault which was total B.S.

  7. 7
    Profile photo of htownbucfan03

    htownbucfan03

    So if cook is on the table for being drafted is Joe Mixon on the table also he has the same offense field baggage, same explosiveness, and not the injury history. Also could be available in the 3rd round or later. O and he also returns kicks

    1. 7.1
      Profile photo of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      I would take Mixon over Cook

      1. 7.1.1
        Profile photo of cgmaster27

        cgmaster27

        And you’re crazy. You talk about on and off the field issues with cook and then say Mixon over him? My goodness , sometimes you make zero sense. Mixon does nothing better than cook and he’s smaller too. SO why exactly would you take him over cook? Oh and Cook didn’t have the pleasure of playing terrible big 12 defenses all season.

        1. 7.1.1.1
          Profile photo of htownbucfan03

          htownbucfan03

          Well my first reason for taking Mixon over Cook is because is Mixon will probably slip to the 3rd round or later because of off field concerns while the bucs will have to trade up most likely for Cook.

          2nd regarding off field issues both players have them both have been published and both have been disciplined but it was the drinking issue that made me pause… then these names popped into my head Josh Freeman, tanard Jackson, Austin seferian-Jenkins and Doug Martin aND Mike Williams all players with different issues but drugs alcohol or hanging out too much and threw promising careers into obscurity

          3rd injury history 2 shoulder surgeries is alarming especially if ur a workhorse and now u won’t be able to out run all linebackers or safeties u will have to lower ur shoulder sometimes and ur injury past worries me

          Like I said both are fantastic players and at 19 if cook is there draft him but if u feel the urge to trade up I feel like Mixon in the 3rd or possibly later provides great value and honestly if mixon never would have committed that horrible crime he would be the best back in this draft honestly he has some crazy ability

          1. 7.1.1.1.1
            Profile photo of cgmaster27

            cgmaster27

            I was aiming that last comment at Bucnut, Htwon, and you make good points. Heck I saw a mick draft were the Bucs took Mixon in the 7th round! Mixon could be a steal, but from some of the podcasts and other sites I’ve seen, some people are saying Mixon isn’t one of those kids that just messed up. He’s just not a good person. Now that will have to be for the Bucs to decide, and they will know way better than any of us and if we take Mixon, it’s clear that he’s just gotten himself into a bad situation.
            AS for the alcohol, I never heard any of that stuff about Dalvin. Again, I’m a fan and the Bucs will find out way more about that than I would, but the alcohol thing was never seen by me on ay site or article I’ve read over the last 3 years.
            Thing about draft season, is you have to watch for misinformation. Teams wanting a guy to fall of such. Heck last year there was rumors of Exekial Elliot’s partying ways at Ohio State with Bosa, right around draft time. I think we can definitely agree that the bucs need some explosion out of the back field.

          Profile photo of Bucnut2

          Bucnut2

          Because you will likely get Mixon in the 6th or 7th rounder. Great risk/reward trade-off.

  8. 8
    Profile photo of SaskBucs

    SaskBucs

    I tend to agree with a lot of what the other guys/gals on here are saying. Unfortunately, the skill players will be gone because of the teams ahead of us and their needs. Tennessee having 2 picks (1 will be WR or TE), Eagles have many holes but likely looking for a new weapon. Hopefully the QBs go early to give us choices but if not, I believe adding another DE would be a good move.

    Have never seen Cook play but I think other parts of the team should be built up before investing that much in an RB. Rodgers, Sims and possibly a cheaper Martin will be serviceable once the O line improves, which hopefully it does, and Winston gets another target or 2.

  9. 9
    Profile photo of chipbuc

    chipbuc

    I think if Cook is not available at 19, then a just as dynamic player is probably going to still be on the board. McCaffrey is down graded for some reason which i can’t understand. He is a touch down waiting to happen. If you don’t believe me go to a high lite tape of 2015 2016. If you don’t want to draft him that high , trade down a few spots, pick up extra picks and then draft him. McCaffrey is a good plan B if cook is not available.

    1. 9.1
      Profile photo of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      you are correct. I actually prefer MacCaferry over cook! He can do more!!

  10. 10
    Profile photo of David DeLeon

    David DeLeon

    I like Cook a lot, but I also love the idea of having Howard or Njoku. If all three are available that would be a win win. I guess it’s nice that all these mock drafts are completely different after to 5 picks. So I guess if Cook is there him but if not either one of the TE

  11. 11
    Profile photo of jshumaker

    jshumaker

    I would prefer they pass on this guy and use a later round pick for RB. Too much of a gamble.

  12. 12
    Profile photo of Bucnut2

    Bucnut2

    I think MaCaffery has more to offer at the NFL level than Cook. Plus he LOVES football and has NONE of the character issues Cook does. MacCaffery is more like JW than cook is.

    1. 12.1
      Profile photo of Brobear

      Brobear

      JW would take Cook 1000 times out of 1000. Cook is clearly the better player.

  13. 13
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Let me get this right.
    There are ports that Cooks posse is a bunch of gangbangers and he likes to drink to much. He also has a history of shoulder injuries
    All of this and you think he is worthy of a No. 1 draft pick.
    See if these names with similar backgrounds stir any memories.
    Aaron Hernandez, gang affiliation
    Austin Sefarein Jenkiins, drnking problem,
    Doug Martin, injury problems.
    And you want to waste a No. 1 draft pick on a guy who has all three problems wrapped into one.
    Take two aspirin and call me in the morning. You must really be running a high fever.

    1. 13.1
      Profile photo of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      Keep on drinking what random scouts are saying. I’ve watched Cook since he became a Nole and there was nothing ever reported about gang affiliations and drinking problems. His teammates raved about his work ethic and leadership. And on top of that, you’re comparing someone you don’t even know to a murderer? My goodness Doc, put down the bottle and sober up a bit.

  14. 14
    Profile photo of Brandonges

    Brandonges

    Mark, you and I Noles fans can dream, but there isn’t a chance he falls to 19. To the haters out there, you must have not watched Dalvin very often. The kid is a legitimate superstar. Every bit as good as Ezekiel and Gurley. He’s going to go very high in the draft and if he’s behind a half-decent offensive line will have a huge impact early.

  15. 15
    Profile photo of owlykat

    owlykat

    Cook is just as dangerous a runner and receiver as Atlanta’s Star RB. If we are to win our division we have to have Cook to compete with the Falcons. We can get a number two WR by grabbing one in the second round because that position is deep in this draft or we can grab one in free agency like the Falcon’s did last year.

  16. 16
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    What a nice bunch of comments. No name calling and folks sharing opinions while respecting the thoughts of others………….well mostly. Still, it’s much more enjoyable to read than the bantering about Winston and Mariota that took place a couple of seasons ago.

    Here’s the official opinion of Scubog regarding the RB position, even though I know no one really gives a hoot nor will it affect what Licht does in two months.

    1.) I’m sure not going to count on our collection of RB’s even IF Doug Martin is doing well in rehab. 2.9yds/carry?

    2.) I really like what I see of Dalvin Cook on the field but have no knowledge of him otherwise. There’s no doubt he’s one of the top backs this year and would certainly be a much needed weapon. But, like some, I’m not too keen about drafting the RB position in the top 25.

    3.) Just like almost every year, there are a lot of decent RB’s meaning there should still be some value in rounds 2 through 4. I actually like Christain McCaffrey as much as Cook, but I don’t think he’s not going to get past New England at #32 so I don’t think he’d make it to us in Round 2 unless Licht moves up.

    4.) Some team will take a chance on Joe Mixon in the late rounds or he may even go undrafted. I would not object if the Bucs opted to take a chance in Round 7 if the results of his extreme vetting made it viable.

    5.) We need someone behind Jameis for whom defensive coordinators need to game plan. No one is worrying about anyone in our current group.

    4.) Being a BPA proponent I

  17. 17
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    Not sure Licht could say no to Jameis if Cook is there at #19. Think about what sway the franchise would have over that pick, and it wouldn’t be like you were picking chop liver. Many pros, and cons of drafting a back that high. I know it worked out for Dallas, and Cook does have that ability. One thing we can be certain about. Licht has been scouting this kid like all the other FSU players, since scouting Jameis, a very long time. He probably interviewed Cook about Jameis. There’s already history there.

    1. 17.1
      Profile photo of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      You make a great point and frankly it’s scary. I wonder if Licht traded up for RA based on pressure from JW. I would like to think not. If Cook is there, I’m slightly ok with taking him. Trading up for Cook would make me sick.

      1. 17.1.1
        Profile photo of cgmaster27

        cgmaster27

        I would hope that there is no way Licht would trade up for Roberto based on what Jameis told him. I would hope not anyways. If Cook is there, you take him, but I wouldn’t trade up for him either. I would’nt trade up for any RB.

  18. 18
    Profile photo of Ron Gibson

    Ron Gibson

    We do not need another injury pone RB with fumble-itis.

  19. 19
    Profile photo of Garv

    Garv

    My first thought? If he’s going to slide because of “off the field issues and injuries” why does that make him a good choice for the Buccaneers? Are those not two of the problems that have made Doug Martin such a disappointment here?

    I think health is of primary importance, especially for a running back. Off the field issues? No thank you.

  20. 20
    Profile photo of Bobby Ashcraft

    Bobby Ashcraft

    If Cook falls to 19, he should be in the convo, but Licht definitely has to do his due diligence on him. I really like the idea of taking Howard at 19, and I also really like the idea of trading down and taking McCaffrey. Extra pick(s) allow us to play sniper and pick off targets later in the draft. I am comfortable taking a flier on Mixon if JL gets enough Intel to decide his issue was an isolated incident.

  21. 21
    Profile photo of plopes808

    plopes808

    I’m leaning more toward trading down and grabbing McCaffery plus an extra pick. The off field issues will be vetted before we take him as they were with Jameis…but the injury issues have plagued our backfield for several seasons now.

    I’m not totally ready to bail on Martin yet either. He’s shown that when he’s on he is a great contributor. Not sure how much of his sub 3 yards/carry was due to ability vs his off field problems and injuries. We’ve cut too many players too early that have gone on to be stars elsewhere…Talib, Bennett, Blount to name a few

  22. 22
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Scubog, I wouldn’t mind if the Bucs took Joe Mixon at 4 or 5 if he is as good as they say he is.
    I don’t know if you saw the tape of the incident that sparked all of the cootrovesy about Mixon but I did and I hate to say it, but I can only pray I wouldn’t behave the same way Mixon did.
    First the girl pushed Mixon and then she hauled off and slugged him. I would hope as soon as she pushed me, I would have stepped back and called a cop and the same goes for when she slugged him and then I would have laughed as they hauled her fat as to jail. But the fact is I can’t say for sure.
    What I do know is that girl physically assaulted him twice before he retaliated.
    Men shouldn’t hit ladies, but that girl sure wasn’t acting like any “lady” I have ever known.
    Guess she watched and believed in one to many Hollywood movies or commercials where they falsely show girls being able to beat up guys.

    1. 22.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      I did see that video Dr.D and agree with you that at some point during her attack on him that many of us, even those holier than thou in our PR group, might have popped her since she apparently had no intention of stopping her assault. She looked like she could kick my ass so I might be the one getting the sympathy. The amazing thing to me was the folks just standing around watching her flail away.

      Other than the video, that in my mind isn’t nearly as disgusting as Ray Rice clobbering his wife in the elevator, I know nothing about Mixon’s character history. If Legarette Blount can go undrafted for striking an opponent who is harassing him, certainly Mixon might suffer the same consequence. He’ll play somewhere this fall. If the vetting process proves favorable and the hitting of that out of control girl was an isolated incident that isn’t part on an anger management issue, then why not here?

