Noah Spence’s Body Transformation: Before And After (PICTURES)

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

  1. 1
    drdneast

    Taco Bell, Five Guys, Popeyes?
    Aren’t those three of the four major food groups?

    1. 1.1
      Trevor Sikkema

      Throw Chipotle in there somewhere and I’m down.

  2. 2
    Horse

    Well he sure looks like a Linebacker, not a Defensive Linemen.

    1. 2.1
      Trevor Sikkema

      You’re not wrong.

  3. 3
    GOBUCS!!YKJ

    well cutting that weight will def make him faster and lighter on his feet!

  4. 4
    cgmaster27

    He looks good. If we get a productive year like Beasely’s last year, it would be a resounding success. He’s got the speed to rush from a 3/4. I believe his 10 yard split at the combine was really good, which is what I pay more attention to than the full 40 for lineman. He’s clearly trimmed down to play LB. This pic just proves it.

  5. 5
    surferdudes

    If you could win by looking that good in shorts, we’d be world champs. Kidding aside, Spence has put in the work, takes this serious, be nice if he busts out this year. Seem to be gaining players who have that want to be great, will do what it takes. Good culture growing in Tampa.

  6. 6
    magoobee

    I’m always amazing how staying in shape is part of your job and athletes don’t do it. Lacy getting a bonus for being under 255 lbs. I would like a benefit on health insurance for staying fit.

  7. 7
    Twistedwires

    This goes in stark contrast to a video I saw on another Bucs site last year where Marpet and another OL dude went to a taco joint and put down some serious food. I know OL need some beef but it still struck me as a ton of food for an athlete. Good for Spence. Although he shouldn’t cut out the Coca Cola altogether. Professional cyclists (I’m just a category level racer myself) use the high sugar to replenish fuel after super high efforts. It replaces lost glycogen stores used up in anaerobic efforts. I’m sure fast twitch muscle fibers needed for lightning fast get off would benefit from some sugar during the game. Or EPO, just saying.

