Ayers Bringing Much Needed Edge And Nasty Streak To Bucs’ Defense

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

3 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Well of course Ayers wants to win; i hope he can stay healthy this year. He did an okay job, nothing more than that though.

    0
    -2
    Rating: -2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    Injuries destroyed us last year. We could have won three more games if we could have kept our guys healthy. Conditioning. It makes a difference.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    Conditioning,luck,whatever cause injuries suck.

    I think he played better than “ok”Horse. He won that Atlanta game for us first game of year with pressure at Right time. I also noticed the D line was just not effective without him despite what his stats say.

    I do really hope he can stay healthy this year. Wish he was few years younger. Great player and has the right attitude.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version