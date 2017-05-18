Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 10: Two Words, “Raheem. Christmas.”

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap the week from Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility One Buc Place. This week, each of the Bucs assistant coaches took to the podium to talk about the upcoming season. PR’s Big 3 gives you the inside scoop on everything they said, plus Scott gives Pewter Nation another never-before-heard Bucs story form the past…