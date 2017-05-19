SR’s Fab 5: Bucs Building Roster From Bottom Up; 6 Hard Knocks Storylines

8 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Alldaway 2.0

    Alldaway 2.0

    It would help a lot if the Ryan Smith, Donovan Smith, and Pamphille take huge step forwards as well.

  2. 2
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Good Article especially Fab 1.

  3. 3
    Profile photo of cobraboy

    cobraboy

    There are two additional components necessary to win a SB, neither of which any team can control:
    – Health and minimal injuries, both within a team and with opponents
    – Luck and fortunate bounces of the ball

  4. 4
    Profile photo of CDNBUCSFAN

    CDNBUCSFAN

    Fab 1: I agree 100 percent that the team needs to be built from the bottom up!
    Fab 2: I am not a fan of Hard Knocks. I know that I’ve complained about national coverage of the Bucs, but this is going from zero to 100 way too quick. The flip side is that sooner or later, you have to deal with the spotlight if you want to make that big step!
    Fab 3: Antony Auclair is a good football player. Was projected to be the 2nd overall pick in the CFL. Big adjustment for his game will be firing off of the line of scrimmage due to the difference in the games. (CFL has 1 yard between the lines which gives you that split second more to fire off in run blocking).

  5. 5
    Profile photo of matador

    matador

    Personnel decisions not a strength for the Gruden-Allen combo (Cadillac instead of Rogers? Sigh) but that’s seven players brought in on offense, two OL, two WR, two TE and a RB (and Pittman was a stud for us when we needed him that season). I hope people recognize that instead of still thinking Gruden won with Dungy’s team – he won with his offense and Kiffin’s defense. Considering how sorry Dungy’s offenses were, we likely would never have gotten over the hump and would feel the way Eagles fans do today.

  6. 6
    Profile photo of Dman

    Dman

    Scott, I think you missed the point of drafting McNichols – he was brought in to replace Charles Simms not to replace Barber. Simms has proven to be a nothing more than a third down back that catches out of the backfield. He’s a big guy but hates contact and is not a pro running back. Barber will be the lone big back on the roster who can run, block and catch. McNichols is the Doug Martin clone that will be great catching the ball on third downs initially, but he can run. My bet on the final four – Martin, Rodgers, Barber, McNichols.

    1. 6.1
      Profile photo of plopes808

      plopes808

      I’m thinking the same

  7. 7
    Profile photo of toofamiliar17

    toofamiliar17

    In keeping with Fab 1 – what I really love about this offense as currently constructed is that there really isn’t a single player to whom opposing defenses can give opportunities and say, “Alright, go ahead, TRY to beat us with him.” I still think the O line is a weakness, and if it is then we will have to be honest with ourselves and address it next offseason, but from a skill position standpoint, this is one of the deepest, most diverse, and strongest at the top units in the entire league.

    As an example, Belichick’s specialty on defense is taking away the thing you do best, and maybe the thing you do 2nd best, and daring you to beat him with your next best weapons. Very few teams have third and fourth weapons competent enough to handle that burden. But I mean, if you take away, say, Evans and Howard, then what? You give opportunities to DJax and Brate to do what they do? That’s a rough strategy, haha.

Leave a Reply

