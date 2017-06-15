Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 14: Buccaneer Great, Bo Jackson

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s episode of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema talk shop on the Buccaneers’ Mini-Camp, reminisce on the old days of how football used to really be done, think back of what could have been with Bo Jackson, and evaluate where this team stands going into the Great Football Drought before training camp.