Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 9: He Said It Was “Effin’ Hot”

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp. The gang gives their personal input on which players looked the best, which will have a steep or shallow learning curve, and give a bit of a sneak peak prediction for the Bucs final 53-man roster for 2017.