On Monday, HBO released a new Hard Knocks trailer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ upcoming appearance.

In it, Bucs fans get a short behind-the-scenes look at some of the shots the show will be exposing; the workouts, the press conferences, the interviews and, of course, the things behind closed doors.

“We gotta play football. We’re out there doing it for the fans, doing it for the city. Hard Knocks is just there to show the whole world.” –¬†Jameis Winston

Check it out: