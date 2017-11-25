PewterReport.com Preview And Predictions: Buccaneers at Falcons

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

3 Comments

  1. 1

    Ja'crispy

    I think this game is going to be closer then people think. Although, the Falcons still end up with a win . I hope im wrong but im going with 26-23 falcons. go bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Horse

    This is going to be a blowout by Atlanta.
    Bucs 13 – Falcons 41. The honeymoon will officially be over.

    0
    -1
    Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Mike.Seven

    I have feeling Bucs will play hard on Sunday I give them a chance, Bucs been losing due to Winston inconsistency and not controlling game clock. Fitz although not a premiere QB he is stable and does a better job keeping the defence off the field, Bucs with Fitz are better than there record, Atlanta has some struggles of there own, I am hoping for a win.
    Keep the defence off the field for more than 30 minutes they can perform well. Bucs will need more than 24 points to win.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend