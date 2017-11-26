Bucs Fall To Falcons 34-20; Now 0-3 In Division

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

15 Comments

  1. 1

    Dman

    Down 27-20 in the fourth, on fourth down, why we don’t take the 3 and then give up the ball on downs is ridiculous. We had the momentum. There’s 7+ minutes left. Take the three, close the gap to 4 points and let the D feed off the momentum to get the ball back. Stupid, bad decision by Koetter.

    1. 1.1

      Bucnut2

      I agree but with our Defense it likely would not have mattered

    2. 1.2

      Jordan Schlansky

      I get why he went for it.

      If they had just put up three points (and trailed by four,), then he’s just prolonging the need to get a touchdown.

      I think it’s better to go for it there, than kick it and still need a touchdown. If you go for it and covert it, then you could get the touchdown and then you don’t need to necessarily get all the way down the field again to take the lead, you can hopefully take the lead with a field goal, provided the defense holds it’s end of the bargain.

      If you kick the field goal, you still need a defensive stop, and you still need to score. Now the score might put you up a few points, but you still need to get to the promised land.

      What I’m upset about is the play-calling on third and fourth down there. I think throwing a 15 yard pass into traffic on 4th and 1 is absurd.

    3. 1.3

      cgmaster27

      I had no problem with Koetter going for it. I can see his reasoning as our defense wasn’t going to stop them. We needed 7 there. My problem was the bone headed play call. You have one yard to get and two downs to get it and you throw it twice. Koetters short yardage play calling is absolutely terrible.

    4. 1.4

      pinkstob

      Dman you took the words right out of my mouth.

  2. 2

    kingbucc239

    😂😂😂

  3. 3

    surferdudes

    Peyton Barber was running hard. If you knew you were going to go for it on 4th down, why not run Barber on 3rd, and two? The way he was running, hard to believe he couldn’t have picked up 2 yards on 2 carries. That was a head scratcher. He wasn’t even in the game, even more so. Think Dirk out smarted himself there.

    1. 3.1

      cgmaster27

      Agreed 100% Once again, Coach is trying to be the smartest guy in the room instead of just handing it to Barber.

    2. 3.2

      Dman

      Completely agree. Barber runs north/south, puts his head down and gets yards.

  4. 4

    Garv

    Anyone surprised? I don’t think so. This team is always behind, whether it be the season’s record or in individual games. Too damn far behind to win. It’s disappointing, predictable and has become flat out irritating to watch. The 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are far and away the worst team in the NFC South the rest rest of the season will be used to evaluate the players who may or may not want to play here. Kind of like paying for more damn preseason games if you’ve already got season tickets. It’s a drag but it’s also A Bucs Life, isn’t it?

  5. 5

    macabee

    Well, it was me and Julio down at the schoolyard and what a schoolyard that Mercedes-Benz stadium is! What can I say? Julio got the best of us today. The Bucs did better than I imagined and frankly made it into a winnable game. Dirk Koetter is going to get hammered today. Not because he chose to go for it on 4th down, but because of the play calling in the red zone. When it’s 2nd and 2 at the Atlanta 19 yard line and you come away with no points – that is not good! I’m not mad at my team though, we are simply what our record says we are. Go Bucs!

  6. 6

    cgmaster27

    well we kept it closer than I thought we would. Fitz managed the game well after his horrible start. Doug ran hard, when the holes were there, but once again, too ;little too late. This team is just a bad team. Offensive line continues to suck, bone headed play calling, and a horrible defense. I mean whatever the glazers paid Mike smith, it’s time for a rebate. How are you not at least going to roll Grimes over to Julios side? Or maybe blitz on third and long? We all took the bait for that mirage of a 5 game stretch last year. One receiver you really need to worry about and he smokes you for over 250 yards. That’s absurd.
    Mccoy was non existent and there was no push on the line around Ryan at all. Mike seems to be hampered with a hammy or something but he should’ve made that TD catch on the first drive. Elite WR’s make those plays. Humph got some good action today, but I still don’t see why Godwin isn’t getting more reps.
    Oj was used more than one week in a row which is good but Brate has become a compete non-factor. I know there’s only one ball to throw around, but find a way to use it all coach!
    This was the final straw for coach I think. He botched this one and I honestly don’t see him back next year. The Gruden rumors are only going to get louder with each loss. I hate coaching changes every two years, but the Glazers have been known to have a quick trigger finger. The season is over and it’s time to start seeing what you have for next year as usual.

  7. 7

    Amo

    The latest in a long line of sickening loses. Mike Evans’ hands are questionable. Are you sitting? The offensive line and defensive lines suck (Gholston played well). I too had no problem with us going for it but the…are you sitting….the call was awful. Humphries had three receptions that were one yard short of a 1st down. The season can’t end soon enough.

  8. 8

    Horse

    We were done at 27 to 6. The rest was the usual garbage; Atlanta defense played soft and we started to have some hope, then they slammed the door in our faces! Once again the usual Buc history. Time for Koetter and Smith to call for the moving vans. I’m definitely off their bus now!

  9. 9

    SaskBucs

    Yep, coaches botched it again. Dirk not using the TEs in the first half and then throwing 3 passes from 2nd and 2, while using a timeout, just to turn it over on downs… inexcusable. I don’t hate going for it, because as others have said, we needed a TD and we were already down there.

    Dline was useless but that isn’t a surprise. What is a surprise is Mike Smith not making adjustments for Julio or for manufacturing more pressure on 3rd and 6+. Press him with help for Christ’s sake and send a LB or 2. Anything to make the offense execute a play. 8 yard cushion makes it too easy and this is non stop, every week!

    The game was there for the Bucs and the coaching let them down again. Happy with what I saw out of Justin Evans, if he keeps improving, he can be the rangy safety we have been looking for.

    Ughhh, wanted to keep hope alive for another week.

