PFF Gives A Reason To Roll The Dice On Martin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had one of the best running back in the NFL over the last five years.

Sort of.

They’ve had him, but he hasn’t always been that.

In a statistical study done by Pro Football Focus, Bucs running back, Doug Martin, has been one of the best backs in the entire league when it comes to making defenders miss. The only problem is, that’s only when he’s health, and that streaky health problem also causes him to be disappointing.

Doug Martin has been a rollercoaster throughout his career pic.twitter.com/HZfFGZ4Rta — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 20, 2017

When healthy, Martin has been well above the average line for a five-year running back in the NFL – and that’s not even to mention the running backs that don’t make it five years in the league.

There are plenty of numbers coming out supporting why the Bucs are still taking a chance on Martin being the player he once was. Statistics show that when he’s been that player, his production has turned into victories.

Coming into 2017, Martin is rested – maybe more so than most fans would like – and motivated to be that elite back again. Throwing him into the mix with the added passing weapons could bring a Top 10, even Top 5 offense to Tampa Bay. That’s a chance worth taking.