Rice vs. Strahan By The Numbers: Strahan In The Hall of Fame; Rice Was Better

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started a campaign to get one of their franchise’s star defensive ends, Simeon Rice, into the Hall of Fame.

The reason for this is because it’s painful obviously now that he is being overlooked, and might continue to be overlooked unless something is done to help his name get to the top of the selection list.

Rice was not one of the 15 finalists for enshrinement that were identified earlier in January. In fact, it wasn’t until 2016, Rice’s fourth year of eligibility, that he was even included on the list of the 125 initial candidates released in September.

Not only is the article very well written, but it’s also beautifully laid out, and coming from a person who is a sucker for visual journalism just as much as written journalism, Rice’s Canton Calling piece is one of the best marriages between the two that I have come across. You all should head to the site yourself and read it.

But, to take a snippet from the team’s argument for Rice, they chose to put his numbers up against a defensive end who is already in the Hall of Fame, New York Giants great, Michael Strahan.

As you can see, Rice’s career was better in every way – if you consider the length of the career and the statistical averages because of his career being shorter.

But, for Strahan, staying in the public eye has been easier. He’s been on talk shows and sports shows. He’s made cameo appearances all over our televisions, and because of that, his name and his career remain fresh in our minds.

For Rice, it hasn’t been like that, and unfortunately, there’s always a little bit of politics involved when it comes to voting and awards, even when there shouldn’t be.

Bottom line, if Strahan is in, Rice should be in, or at least far more considered than he is right now. That was the goal of the Buccaneers’ piece on him, and I encourage you all to go and read the rest.