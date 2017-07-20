Rice vs. Strahan By The Numbers: Strahan In The Hall of Fame; Rice Was Better

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of jshumaker

    jshumaker

    Not going to happen. There are only so many players from any team that will make the HOF. Ronde will make it 3 with Lynch possibly making it 4. How many players from the Steelers Steel Curtain made it?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Strahan should be having the same problem Rice is having. The only difference is Strahan played in New York and went into the media market. By letting Strahan in just like the Pittsburg fat RB as blocked players like Lynch to be in the HOF.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version