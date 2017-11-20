BREAKING NEWS: WINSTON TO MISS A COUPLE WEEKS WITH SHOULDER INJURY
PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Victory Down South In Miami

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Horse

    I thought Justin Evans played decent; despite a couple errors. The guy I saw screwing up and out of place many times was Rondo McClain No 36. Overall the Defense played their hearts out in the first half and at the end of the game. Mike Smith had the defense DB’s play soft in most of the 2nd half which allowed Moore to make our passing zone looked unmanned. I definitely see Koetter all focused on the offense and not paying much attention on the defense. He definitely needs to pass the play caling on to his OC so he can focus on the whole game aspect.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend