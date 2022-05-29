Pro Football Focus is cranking up the rankings this summer and has come up with the Top 3 players for every team, including the Bucs. Let’s see if they made the right selections.

On a team that featured five Pro Bowlers on offense and four on defense, PFF’s Top 3 Bucs are all on the offensive side. And it’s hard to argue against their choices – quarterback Tom Brady, right tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Mike Evans. All three made the Pro Bowl last year, and Wirfs was a first-team All-Pro. Here is what PFF had to say:

The Buccaneers went from a pretty good roster with a big question mark at quarterback to a Super Bowl favorite with the un-retirement and return of Brady. His 93.3 PFF passing grade in his age-43 and age-44 seasons over the last two years ranks behind only the back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Wirfs followed the Quenton Nelson path of entering the league and immediately establishing himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Wirfs is one of just two right tackles who allowed a pressure rate below three percent over the last two seasons, alongside Lane Johnson. The Bucs lost Alex Cappa at the right guard spot next to him in free agency but managed to secure an upgrade in Shaq Mason.

With both Evans and Chris Godwin returning at wide receiver, Brady is still in a very good situation as he looks to close out his career with another Super Bowl.

PFF also considered linebacker Lavonte David, nose tackle Vita Vea, right guard Shaq Mason, receiver Chris Godwin, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. Vea, Barrett and Winfield all made the Pro Bowl last year. Godwin and David are previous Pro Bowlers.