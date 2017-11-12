PFT: Gruden Desires Return

PewterReport.com was ahead of the curve this summer when we broke the story that former Super Bowl winning head coach, Jon Gruden, wants to come back to coaching.

Since that time, national media outlets have been trying to talk to Gruden themselves to get a pulse on things. Most recently, according to Pro Football Talk, Gruden’s desire for coaching grows as the national light is shined on it.

As the Bucs possibly prepare to toss Dirk to the sharks, Jon Gruden may be singing Show Me the Way to Go Home https://t.co/XY2ppRbq2Z pic.twitter.com/j58WZDV6aT — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 12, 2017

Gruden recently talked to Rich Eisen of the NFL Network about a possibility to come back to coaching, and this is what he had to say:

“It’s in your blood. You get some people calling maybe to see if you’re interested in coaching again and maybe if you can help recommend a couple of guys. I’m pretty much involved with every level of football every day of the week, so I try to help if I can.”

The interesting part in all of this is that we know Gruden loves the Buccaneers. He still lives in Tampa, and has made amends with the Glazers.

As Koetter’s seat gets hotter this season, Gruden’s attractiveness grows.

“One of these days, who knows, Rich? One of these days, you never know,” Gruden said.