BREAKING NEWS: WINSTON TO MISS A COUPLE WEEKS WITH SHOULDER INJURY
Bucs Beat Jets 15-10, End Losing Streak

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

6 Comments

  1. 1

    SCLOBERNOCKER

    Fantastic performance by the D today as seems to be the norm at home. O was more of the same. Anemic. D need to show they can string a few good games together, especially away from RayJ. How bout that LB group? Best batchnin this team by a nautical mile.

  2. 2

    cgmaster27

    Fantastic defensive performance today. Why has it taken 8 weeks to consistently blitz linebackers? This was a completely different defense today for the Bucs. We all know the jets aren’t explosive but we all thought mcclown would complete 70% and get a td or two.
    It really is mice not having to truly worry about kicks anymore. Would’ve been nice to say that during the early part of the season.
    Offense was still pretty predictable and boring as ever. Godwin is legit, that kid has great hands and some shifty moves. Me and my brother could still call out most plays the Bucs were running, that’s not good.
    And what evidence does Dougie have to keep getting the ball? The dudes averaging what 2.8 a Cary this year? The line has looked bad as usual, Smith is just a terrible LT, nothing new. But damn give Barber a couple of carries.
    Good win although pretty hollow at this point.

  Horse

    Horse

    Great to have a win and shut up those Jet fans from the get-go. I have no clue how the Jets won 4 games, they were awful.. I thought our offense played about the same and the defense really played good. Go Bucs!

  4. 4

    Naplesfan

    Ugly win by the offense, pretty nice by the defense. Lavonte was monster, Kendall looked great … six sacks! And a couple of take-aways, and 3 out of 3 by Patrick. Play calling was so-so, too many offensive penalties, run blocking was mostly non-existent, Fitz’s passing was pretty sloppy .. all in all, ugly on the offensive side.

    But a win is a win. We probably won’t see many more this season.

  5. 5

    macabee

    QB Ryan Fitzpatrick said “We won the game, and I’m getting too old to worry about the other stuff”. ‘Bout sums it up for me. It was a win and I’ll take it. Go Bucs!

  6. 6

    cgmaster27

    TRevor, question since you watch way more film than I. Is oj just not running a lot of routes, or is he just not getting looks? Yeah I get it he’s a good blocker, but why draft him to not use him in the passing game?
    He didn’t even get a target this game as far as I could see.

