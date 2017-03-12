Post-Combine, Mid-Free Agency 2017 NFL Mock Draft

Mock drafts are fun exercises for football fans to be able to look forward into what might be their team’s future, whether their team is eliminated in the middle of the season or ends up hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

Mocks have relevance year-round, even if we know the accuracy is going to be spotty at best. They can be used for becoming familiarized with prospect names and potential value, but the truth of the matter is, mock drafts don’t really hold much accuracy until after the main portion of free agency is winding down.

So, instead of doing a post-NFL Combine mock draft last week, just to have those picks and prediction wiped away by free agency signings, PewterReport.com waited to give fans a much more realistic view of team needs after the initial stages of free agency began to calm down.

I decided to set this mock draft up a little different. Since I know there are fans who just want to read a list of names for which prospects went where, I’ve provided the mock in table form at the bottom of this and every page. If that’s all you came for, you can read and be on your way. However, if you’d like to find out why I had a prospect slotted to a certain team, you can click the “analysis” button next to each pick for an explanation of how we got there.

There are still a few big names free agents yet to be signed and moved, but with most free agent needs filled or met, here’s a look at what each NFL team is looking at with free agents signed and draft needs a little more clear.