Foles to Eagles, Bucs QB Backup Back To Griffin – For Now

The Bucs interest – serious, or just kicking tires – of former Chiefs free agent quarterback Nick Foles is over.

Foles, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in 2013, signed back with the team on Monday, after spending last season in Kansas City and with the Rams prior.

Tampa Bay did look into Foles as a potential backup for Jameis Winston, following the departure of backup Mike Glennon last week. Glennon signed a three-year deal with the Bears that will pay him an average of $14.5 million per season.

The Bucs backup situation now reverts back to Ryan Griffin who has been the team’s third string quarterback the last two seasons. While some could assume the Bucs are content with Griffin, or Sean Renfree, the fact the team investigated signing Foles, coupled with the team offering Glennon $7-8 million to return as a backup, make it pretty clear they would like to upgrade their backup position of possible.

With Foles re-signing with the Eagles, that leaves former Eagles backup Chase Daniel looking for a new home, as the the former Missouri standout has reportedly asked for his release from Philadelphia. The Eagles had been looking to trade Daniel prior to signing Foles, but a deal hasn’t been struck. If Daniel is released, the Bucs could take a look at him, or a handful of the other free agents on the market, like Case Keenum, Christian Ponder or Blaine Gabbert.

Or the Bucs could just hope and pray that Winston, who has never missed a start in college or the NFL due to injury, can make it another year of 16 regular season games without missing time.