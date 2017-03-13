Foles to Eagles, Bucs QB Backup Back To Griffin – For Now

17 Comments

  e
    e

    The Bucs should be looking at Robert Griffin III as a potential backup.

  2. 2
    FLBoyInDallas

    If I’m Licht, I don’t give away a draft pick for Daniel unless it’s a late rounder. Philly is looking for a draft pick but will be forced to release him if no one blinks. If the Bucs don’t sign a guy at least as good as Foles (yes I know he’s an Eagle now) or Daniel then I’m willing to bet they spend a middle to later round pick on a QB in the draft this year. I just don’t think they have confidence in Griffin based on the extreme interest in re-signing Glennon and their interest in Foles. It looks like Griffin isn’t the guy they hoped he’d be.

    Naplesfan
      Naplesfan

      Yup, FLBoy … a Day 3 draft pick could make sense … or maybe another QB will get cut loose like Chase Daniel, but I don’t see the Bucs trading draft picks.

  Horse
    Horse

    Griffin has showed us zero in the last 2 seasons he has been here. In Pre Season games he appeared lost and lacking confidence. He is strictly a practice QB and that’s it.

  4. 4
    Keith F

    I have full confidence the Licht and Keotter will make the best decision for the Bucs just in case Winston goes down.

  5. 5
    MudManVA

    Yikes, Griffin! We better shower Winston with blessings & protective charms for 2017.

    Understand that back-ups are back-ups for a reason, but Griffin…yikes. There are back-ups that give you some chance to win games, but with Griffin there is no chance. hello picking in the top 10 in the 2018 draft.

  6. 6
    macabee

    What young up and coming QB who sees himself as a starting QB in this league one day wants to come and sit behind Jameis Winston waiting for his chance? Foles had a picture of Winston in his right hand, Carson Wentz in his left hand, looked at both and made his choice! #assimpleasthat

    Naplesfan
      Naplesfan

      Well maybe … but it’s a paycheck and the starter is never more than one play away from being injured.

      It’s actually worked out pretty darn well for Mike Glennon, taking his $19M guaranteed salary to the bank and a starting job, all while sitting on the bench behind Jameis.

  7. 7
    Brandonges

    Unfortunate the Bucs missed out on Foles, but I hope they keep looking for an upgrade at backup. Of the names listed, I like Christian Ponder the best. He may be physically limited to running only a west-coast offense, but he is very intelligent and would be a good presence in the locker room.

  e
    e

    Dang, that suck for the top potential CB in the draft, Sidney Jones to tear his achilles at his pro day. They are saying that he could drop two rounds from being a top 20 lock. I wonder if he’d be worth a look in the second round?

  9. 9
    arizonajoe

    Christian Ponder or Blaine Gabbert seem to be good choices. No RG3 please. Don’t give up anything to get the backup QB.

  MudManVA
    MudManVA

    Agreed or draft one.

  11. 11
    Costa Rica John

    I would like to see the Bucs get a local kid that’s with the Rams right now. Let’s get Aaron Murray and make him a lifetime backup for Winston. Lots of upside coming off the bench.

  plopes808
    plopes808

    I know this sounds crazy but hear me out on this…Johnny Manziel hired an agent and is looking to get back into the NFL. Yes, he has all kinds of off-field issues but in college he flourished while throwing to Mike Evans. Let’s also not forget that our prized QB also came in with “off-field issues” and has shown no signs of those since coming to Tampa. Perhaps the players and coaches we have will be enough of an influence to keep Johnny off the party scene?

    No matter who we hire as Winston’s backup, we will be hoping they never see the field. If he comes at a good price, which he should, Manziel could be an option. Just a thought for everyone to consider… as for the names mentioned above, I’d be most comfortable with Gabbert. He’s shown himself to be a good backup with starting potential. I’d be all for a QB in day 2 or 3 regardless to provide us a young backup who can develop under Winston.

    Flame away my friends…I can handle it haha

  13. 13
    CDNBUCSFAN

    Wait for Cleveland to do something stupid, like give up 23 yr old Cody Kessler and then swoop in. In reality, all we need is a guy like Matt McGloin that can basically run an offence in the event that something happens to Jameis. Let’s hope not! Please no Manziel. Maybe by August, Vince Young has shown enough in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (he will have played 6-7 weeks by then) and yearns to return to the NFL. Who knows?

  scubog
    scubog

    Not many options out there for back-up QB’s. Let’s see, a date with Rossie O’Donnell, Roseanne Baar, Elizabeth Warren, or Whoopie Goldberg. Hmmmmmm, so many choices.

  Buc 1976
    Buc 1976

    Griffin is a unproven player! Bucs should look for a QB who has playing time in NFL But not RG111 he is always hurt! I saw someone say A. Murray that is interesting he was high on some boards before he got hurt. He broke many of if not all of P.Man. records but for some reason has not played much in NFL maybe he just needs a chance.

