PR Reacts: Jets Release All-Pro C Mangold; Good Fit For Bucs?

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011.

21 Comments

    seat26

    IF we don’t overpay I think it would be a good move. We need more bodies on the line and I am not sure what we can expect from this draft at that position. Bucs will likely not take a center early so not a whole lot available later either. He could bring some much needed leadership to the locker room.

    chetthevette

    If he is healthy and buys in to the BUCS game plan, the answer is YES YES YES.
    That caliber player comes along rarely. If we get 2 good years like Mankins go for it.
    GO BUCS

    e

    Yes, at the right price.

    SaskBucs

    Apparently the key in everyone’s mind is the right price. Whatever that is I would love to add him. Adding leadership and a starter to the O line would be a great start to the offseason and all of us fans would finally be on the same page as the management in thinking the O line is set for the season!

    macabee

    Mangold just turned 33 in January. Surely he’s got a couple of good years ahead. Would make sense if the Bucs had a young player to develop behind him. Maybe we already have that guy in C Ben Gottschalk or maybe we draft OG Dan Feeny in the 2nd round or as an alternative take a much younger but less experienced C J.C. Tretter/Packers (26) in free agency.

    The Key is his health. If he is 100% recovered from a foot injury, there is nobody out there any better. The thought of another J.R. Sweezy is always on your mind though. We sometimes underestimate the importance of a good center to a QB in reading defenses and helping the QB in game situations. Winston needs to have a Peyton Manning/Jeff Saturday relationship with his center. Mangold could be that guy and bring a lot of offensive team leadership as well.

    Nothing fails but a try. Go for it Bucs!

      jshumaker

      I keep forgetting about Sweezy. Hopefully that is enough of an upgrade to the o-line that additional FA’s are not needed

    1sparkybuc

    The upgrade at center worked well for the Fowlgoons. Screw the cost. If he’s healthy and willing, do the deal. Great mentor for Marpet to take over in the future.

    jshumaker

    The Bucs have too much cap space and are close enough for a legit shot at the Super Bowl to not pick up a couple good FA’s. Although I would prefer FA money be spent on offensive playmakers (Latavious Murray RB & Josh Gordon or DeSean Jackson WR)

    surferdudes

    I say no. Think about it, we’re still kinda looking for Mankins replacement. Meaning, we’ll still be looking to replace Nick even after we sign him. It’s time to put Winston, and Marpet together. Same age, same draft class, let’s do this already. Why waste 4 million on Hawley, is he a long term answer? Not much difference between him, and Smith, let him walk. Smith can back up all three interior line spots, and we can afford his last year. Move Marpet.

    Naplesfan

    I trust that Jason Licht will evaluate this opportunity, including Mangold’s medical condition and the economics, and make a good decision. I don’t think we fans need to remind Jason to do his job – he’ll do it without our help or prodding.

    stlbucsfan

    If he is healthy this is a no brainer. We were willing to pay Joe Hawley to come back and be our center next year on a temporary basis so I’m not sure why we wouldn’t pay an upgrade to do the exact same thing. Grimes is 34, GMC will be 30 by the time the season starts so we don’t have spring chickens leading our defense. Give them the best shot of winning by putting upgrades on the team when possible. 2 year deal with a 2nd year option makes the most sense especially since we have the cap room to take on a little extra money this year.

    jme0151

    This guy is better then what we have no matter the age. Absolutely sign him if he is healthy. Youth is good but that veteran experience in the locker room with a young team is invaluable.

    EastEndBoy

    I’m not sure moving Marpet to Center is a slam-dunk….and even if we did so, we’d then have a hole at OG. It may be that Gottschalk can come along in a couple more years to be our Center, suggesting that a 2-year veteran fill-in like Mangold would be very nice. Even if Gottschalk doesn’t progress, that gives us 2 years to find a replacement. We’re going to lose some of the bench strength (I use that term loosely) that we had, so somehow we’ll need to find more OLInemen this offseason, and it doesn’t seem (from PR’s view) like Licht is looking to the draft…so one way or another FA seems to be in the cards.

    My hesitation is knowing that Licht now refuses to spend in FA on the top-tier. Having been burned by Collins and Johnson I don’t think we can expect any large spending, and with all of the league watching what ATL did with Alex Mack, it’s hard to see Mangold signing cheap, especially in Tampa Bay. My expectations are that we sign two or three guys that nobody has ever heard of….and probably not until after the draft.

    bEubanks11

    Scott, Mark and Trevor I would imagine are all wishing this player was avaliable to reference during the assembly of their battle plans. I say take him at no more than 8 mil per if he’s checked out medically.

      Mark Cook

      $8 million is a bit more than I would feel comfortable at. I like the $5-6, if that could get him here. However, if the Bucs ARE interested, they most certainly won’t be the only team. THEN it maybe becomes a bidding war. This is where Jameis can work his sales magic?

    bEubanks11

    I’m sold. I imagine the buccaneers are quickly becoming an enticing place to land for free agents around the league. Having an o line with a vet of this caliber in the middle of it dramatically raises look of it. Smith, Sweezy, Mangold, Marpet, Pamphile…. yes please!!

    bEubanks11

    I left Dotson out ultra intentionally.. I had a conversation in the stadium watching the Seahawks game and not one fan within earshot of that conversation believe DeMar is the answer. I wanted to believe the experiment had produced a sound answer at right tackle but we’re back to what we had with Trueblood. Too many infractions. He kills us.

    Horse

    I’m for leaving Marpet at RG. We have enough options with Gottachalk, Smith, Hawley and a Center drafted in the later rounds. Our Cap Money is going to go fast as we sign the core of our team in the next month, plus it all starts back over again with signingof more core players in 2018. Go Bucs!

      scubog

      Glad you’re back home safe and sound Horse. It just wasn’t the same on PR without you. What a great way to honor your triumphant return than an article about the centers in which you could bring up the name Gottschalk.

        Naplesfan

        🙂

      macabee

      Yeah, welcome back Horse. Just chimed in to say you’ve been missed. Go Bucs!

