PR Roundtable: Should Bucs Have Gone For It On Fourth Down?

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

    surferdudes

    If only there were six downs in pro football we might’ve gotten a first down! All kidding aside, why not throw to one of the big T.E.’s on the field instead of the smallest receiver on the team who has no chance of carrying someone the extra yard needed. Dirk also forgot the last time we tried to make a come back in a game he threw a quick screen to Humphries who quickly fumbled. Lesson not learned. Mr. Clutch Hump has not been this year. What was Barber doing again on those plays? So much wrong, on so many levels.

      tpeluso

      In fairness, what happened on the play with Humphries in the Bills game is 100% on him and not Koetter. He’s normally good with ball security but he’s definitely having an off year in that department.

    tpeluso

    I’m shocked Koetter didn’t call a toss sweep there. [/sarcasm]

    In all seriousness, I’m in agreement with the consensus: Don’t mind the call to go for it, but good god was that a horrible play call. It needed to be one of three things: 1) a power run, 2) a QB option (PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD let our next HC/OC use the QB option more often), or 3) something with deception baked in to put the Falcons D on their heels.

    drdneast

    You guys all complain the TEs aren’t getting the ball enough so what do you do when they toss the ball Brate, you complain.
    Before you complained about the TE’s not getting the ball enough, you complained Jackson wasn’t getting thrown to enough.
    Let’s face it, if your house pet Kevin Pampille makesthe block, Ftiz doesn’t have to throw off his back legs and gets enough zip on the ball to complete the pass.
    As usual, you have missed the real reason for the failure of the plays success.
    Pampille isn’t a starting guard. He wasn’t one last year either and Joe Hawley is probably better at LG than he is.

    bucballer

    I think most agree that going for it on 4th and 1 was a gutsy good call. it’s the play selection that is weak! You had been running fairly well and then u go away from it??? I would have put a TE in backfield to block for Barber. If we can’t convert on 4th and 1… quite frankly u dont deserve to win! U could also roll out Fitz from this player grouping and he can run/pass for 1st down… it’s 1 fricking yard… it’s like they knew what play was coming and that was after a timeout! Just what is the philosophy or identity of this oOffense… we dont have one after 11 games! Lastly, maybe it’s just me… but why not use all the time on the clock at the end of 2nd quarter or last minute or so of the game. R u not professional football players… a run up the middle to run out the clock… this is what they used to do when i was growing up… now teams r afraid of a turnover… so they just take a knee! I mean teams r already shaking hands and the time has not finished on the game clock… wtf…3 or 4 knees at end of game… that’s bullspit!… I’m just saying

    GoldsonAges

    Well if we had a RB who could run for 2 yards and an OL who could get some pish we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

    Licht has not given us a talented roster. It’s painfully obvious to see. We are a bad football teams. Bad teams dont convert on 4th down.

