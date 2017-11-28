Bucs Winston Likely to Return This Week; Could Play Sunday At Green Bay

While the Bucs may be still mathematically in the playoff hunt, at 4-7 it would most likely take winning out and a lot of help to make the postseason.

But a glimmer of hope may be on the horizon when Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter told the media on Monday that quarterback Jameis Winston, who has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, is slated to return to practice on Wednesday.

“Yeah, Jameis had an MRI this morning and then he also did some rehab work with the trainers and if he does not have any soreness tomorrow(Tuesday) after the rehab work, it looks like he will be cleared to practice on Wednesday,” Koetter said.

“He would be able to take all the reps if he doesn’t have any residual soreness.”

The Bucs lost 34-20 on Sunday to the Falcons, but it wasn’t necessarily because of the quarterback play of Ryan Fitzpatrick who is 2-1 since taking over for Winston. But despite the solid play of Fitzpatrick in relief, Koetter seemed to say Winston will be on the field at Lambeau if he is able to go this week.

“I haven’t really given that a lot of thought,” Koetter said. “It’s my experience in the NFL that when your starting players are cleared to play, they return to be your full-time players. Over the next few days when the players come back to work here there will be some conversations about the type of thing you were asking about, but I didn’t really know if Jameis was going to be cleared today and officially, until they make sure he is not hurting tomorrow, he officially really isn’t cleared yet. Those will be discussions that we will be having here in the coming days.

“Well, let’s see. I haven’t seen him throw yet. I haven’t even talked to Jameis [Winston] since he had this workout. But until he is officially cleared, we will be making the game plan both ways and we will see what happens come Wednesday. You guys will see him out there.”