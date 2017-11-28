Bucs Winston Likely to Return This Week; Could Play Sunday At Green Bay

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1

    Bucnut2

    He’ll play. Front office and coaching staffs trying to save jobs.

    0
    -2
    Rating: -2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    surferdudes

    Considering his shoulder issues, and a possible suspension next year, it would make more sense to keep him out, and see what they have in Ryan Griffin. What has made any sense this season? Glazers, don’t let this turn into a Andrew Luck situation. Step in, and demand this doesn’t happen. If Koetter can’t accept your input, gladly let him resign.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Buc 1976

    Who cares we are now playing for a high draft pick . JUST MY OPINION.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 3.1

      Naplesfan

      Coaches who won’t be hear come draft time, and current roster players couldn’t care less about draft pick number. Last I checked, it’s the coaches and players who coach and play the games, not the fans on the internet.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  4. 4

    Naplesfan

    At this point, I don’t even see how Winston, given his play this season and the way the rest of the players and coaches have performed this season, would significantly improve our chances of winning the last 5 games. Quarterback play hasn’t cost us games this year – it’s the sum total of team mediocrity that has cost us wins.

    Maybe Licht and Koetter are stretching, trying to come up with anything to save their jobs. Too little, too late.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend