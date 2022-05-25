After a promising rookie year in which he recorded four sacks, Bucs outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is slated to become a full-time starter. Tampa Bay elected not to re-sign 33-year old Jason Pierre-Paul, and Tryon-Shoyinka is now ready to take over.

But is he ready to make his first Pro Bowl in just his second NFL season? Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum thinks so. Writing for The33rdTeam.com, Tannenbaum listed Tryon-Shoyinka as one of five breakthrough players who could make their first Pro Bowl this year. This is what Tannenbaum had to say about the Bucs’ first-round pick in 2021:

“The Tampa Buccaneers have had an interesting offseason, to say the least, with their franchise QB retiring, then un-retiring as well as their head coach stepping down, moving into a managerial role and the defense coordinator taking his place. They have also had some turnover on defense with Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul not re-signing with the team. This allows for 2021 1st round pick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step in and take the role as a pass rusher on defense.”

Tryon-Shoyinka’s Pass-Rushing Efficiency

Tannenbaum continues with some interesting pass rush statistics from Tryon-Shoyinka’s rookie season.

“On an extremely talented defense, Tryon-Shoyinka will have plenty of opportunities to rush 1-on-1 against a tackle or a guard. Last season, he had a pass rush win rate of 11.6%, and a 10.2% pressure percentage. Both the pressure percentage and the pass rush win rate were higher than Suh and JPP, by a significant margin. Along the defensive line, he finished 4th in pressures generated. And had the 5th highest pressure percentage on the 2021 Buccaneers. Pressures and pressure percentage are both statistically significant to future sack rate, which could bode well for Tryon-Shoyinka in 2022.”

To see which other four players Tannenbaum believes might make their first Pro Bowl, click here.