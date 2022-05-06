SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!

FAB 1. Analyzing The Bucs’ 2022 Draft Picks

I don’t grade draft picks that haven’t played a down in the NFL yet because I think it’s a worthless exercise. But I did think Tampa Bay had a really solid draft this year.

The Bucs started out with six picks and wound up with eight players. The team addressed a bunch of needs along the way. Defensive tackle Logan Hall, left guard Luke Goedeke and punter Jake Camarda should be starters as rookies, while running back Rachaad White and tight ends Cade Otton and Ko Kieft should be contributors on offense in their first year.

Here are my thoughts and analysis on Tampa Bay’s draft haul this year.

ROUND 2 – Houston DT Logan Hall

By the time draft week came around, I knew the Bucs were either going to draft Hall or Georgia safety Lewis Cine. Both were Bucs’ Best Bets and we had Hall going to the Bucs in our final mock draft. The Vikings wound up taking Cine with the last pick of the first round. Tampa Bay traded out of the first round, doing a deal with Jacksonville to move to the top of the second round, where the team selected Hall. We’ll never know if Cine had been there, would the Bucs have still drafted Hall? I think so because defensive tackle is a greater need and a more premium position.

I’m not sure if Hall will ever be a Pro Bowler, but I think he’ll be a really good, solid defensive tackle eventually. Hall should be capable of registering 6-10 sacks per season if he adds size and develops as expected. He’ll start this year, but do not expect a great rookie season from him. Rookie defensive tackles often struggle and take 1-3 years to really develop. Even Warren Sapp only had three sacks as a rookie in 1995.

ROUND 2 – Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke

I trust Licht implicitly when it comes to offensive linemen. His track record speaks for itself. Licht has drafted the likes of tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs, as well as guards, such as Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa. He even took a chance on Ryan Jensen after he played one year at center in Baltimore, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL in 2018.

If Licht likes Goedeke and thinks he can seamlessly transition from right tackle to left guard and start as a rookie, who am I to argue against it? After digging into the kid’s tape and hearing his interview, I really like Goedeke. He’s definitely a Bucs offensive lineman. And don’t rule out him starting at right tackle one day if Wirfs moves to left tackle and eventually replaces Smith. That’s not a far-fetched scenario.

ROUND 3 – Arizona State RB Rachaad White

I love this pick – not just because we had White in two Pewter Report mock drafts, including our final one. It’s because the Arizona State star is a complete running back that can run and catch the ball. I love a good running back, and White is a great fit for Tampa Bay’s offense. He had 1,000 yards on the ground last year with 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. White also caught 43 passes for 456 yards (10.6 avg.) and one TD for the Sun Devils in 2021.

I think he’ll wind up winning the No. 2 running back role away from Ke’Shawn Vaughn because of his prowess in the passing game. I still don’t trust Vaughn as a receiver. Once he earns the trust of the coaching staff and Tom Brady, I suspect White will beat out Giovani Bernard for the backup third-down back duties as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if White ends up being a three-down back capable of stepping in for Leonard Fournette whenever he needs a break.

ROUND 4 – Washington TE Cade Otton

The Bucs had a need at the start of the fourth round, but took the best player available on their board in Otton, who happens to fill that need. This is the key to good drafting. Otton may or may not have the talent to become a true No. 1 tight end. But at worst, he’ll be a solid, versatile No. 2 tight end.

The three tight ends the Bucs were really targeting in this draft were Colorado State’s Trey McBride, Virginia’s Jelani Woods and Otton. That’s why we had Otton as a Pewter Report Day 3 Bucs’ Best Bet at tight end. In the end, he’ll be a slightly bigger, slightly more athletic version of Cameron Brate. And that’s not a bad thing. I suspect he’ll be a slightly better blocker too, once he adds about 10 pounds of muscle over the next year.

ROUND 4 – Georgia P Jake Camarda

Licht has now drafted two kickers and a punter in his Tampa Bay tenure. All that’s next is Licht drafting a long snapper next year, right? Nobody except for special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and Camarda’s family was happy about this pick. Because nobody likes to see a team draft a punter. I get it.

But Camarda was one of only two punters the Bucs liked. And his arrival means they can save over $2 million in salary cap money by cutting Bradley Pinion. Camarda can punt, handle kickoffs and hold for placements. Licht just drafted a starter in the fourth round. Think of it that way if it makes you feel better. Plus, Armstrong said Camarda is an athlete that can also run (4.56) and throw the ball. Can you say fake punts and fake field goals?

ROUND 5 – Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

I love this pick and I love this player. Credit Licht for dipping into next year’s draft to get a developmental cornerback with all the traits the Bucs want. He’s 6-foot-2 with great length and supreme athleticism. Not only did he run a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, McCollum crushed all the agility drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

McCollum will start off as a gunner on special teams, where his speed and tackling ability will help. He broke up 54 passes and picked off 13 in his five years at Sam Houston State. What’s most impressive is that he had four seasons with three interceptions. McCollum was a consistent playmaker at the FCS level. It might take him a while to transition to the NFL, though.

ROUND 6 – Minnesota TE Ko Kieft

This man blocks, and blocks, and blocks some more. If you throw him the ball, he’ll catch it, of course. But he only had 12 catches for 166 yards (13.8 avg.) and two touchdowns for the Golden Gophers. Kieft just doesn’t care about the other 20 players on the field at all. All he cares about is blocking the snot out of the guy he’s assigned to block. It’s like the other 20 guys on the field don’t exist.

Kieft will make the team as a core special teams player. And he will see the field as a blocking tight end on offense as a rookie. Kieft will be a factor in Tampa Bay’s short yardage and goal line plays. Oh, if only the legendary Mark Cook was alive to cover Kieft. These gingers would become fast friends. Kieft would’ve been Cook’s new Alan Cross.

ROUND 7 – LSU OLB Andre Anthony

Seventh-round picks aren’t expected to make NFL teams. I don’t expect Anthony to, either. He’s a better athlete than he is a football player. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Anthony suffered a season-ending knee injury after three games this past year, but was healthy enough to run a 4.63 at his pro day. But the LSU product only had 10.5 career sacks and just isn’t an instinctive football player.

Anthony was a sixth-year senior last season with the Tigers. He turns 26 in November. To put that in perspective, his former LSU teammate Devin White just turned 24 in February and is entering his fourth season in the NFL. Anthony will compete with Cam Gill and Elijah Ponder at outside linebacker, but he’s not as good as either player.

FAB 2. Inside The Bucs’ 2022 Draft

Here are some nuggets we’ve learned about the players that Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It Was Always Hall Over Wyatt

As Pewter Report surmised, the Bucs liked Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall more than Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Tampa Bay had a chance to pick Wyatt at No. 27, but traded back with Jacksonville at No. 33, which was the first pick in the second round. Wyatt was selected by Green Bay at No. 28, and the Bucs were thrilled to land Hall at No. 33.

There was no way general manager Jason Licht was going to trade back again and risk losing Hall. The Bucs’ need at defensive tackle was too great, and Tampa Bay’s fondness for Hall was too high. Hall will replace Ndamukong Suh as the team’s starting three-technique defensive tackle.

Further proof that the Bucs preferred the 22-year old Hall over the 24-year old Wyatt came on Tuesday. Tampa Bay co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers offered that proof when discussing Hall’s measurables. Hall is over three inches taller than Wyatt. And he tested better in the three-cone drill (7.25 vs. 7.45) and in the 20-yard shuttle (4.44 vs. 4.63).

“When we start looking at measurables and what we would consider 3-4 prototype measurables, he is 6-foot-6, 285-290 [pounds with a] sub-five flat 40 [yard dash],” Rodgers said. “Those are ideal 3-4 measurables. Really, if you look across the board since we’ve been here, we’ve been a prototype team in terms of height, weight and speed.

“Then you throw in the fact that this guy is extremely athletic, and as he progressed in his career, he really started rushing the passer pretty [well]. Mix all of that together and we thought [he brings] an element that would really help us.”

FSU Pass Rusher Johnson Was Not An Option

If you’re wondering why the Bucs didn’t trade up to get Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, the reason was mostly character driven. Former Pewter Reporter Charlie Campbell, who has worked for WalterFootball.com as a draft analyst for over a decade, detailed NFL teams’ hesitancy about selecting Johnson early in the draft.

“I wasn’t a fan of the player and didn’t see him as a ‘top rusher’ personally,” an NFC director of player personnel told Campbell. “I believe his personality was a concern for a lot of people – not necessarily off-field concern, but he’s not a liked guy in the locker room.”

Campbell also reported that a different NFC director of player personnel said Johnson was viewed as a high-maintenance guy for the coaches to deal with and keep focused. That coincides with what I heard, as well. Johnson wasn’t in play for Tampa Bay for the team’s first pick – even if he fell to No. 33.

Super Seniors

The Bucs drafted five players from this year’s Senior Bowl. I can’t remember Tampa Bay drafting that many players from the top college all-star game before. Hall, Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, running back Rachaad White, punter Jake Camarda and cornerback Zyon McCollum were all in Mobile in January.

Hall had a good week of practice, but didn’t play in the game. Yet, the others did. White was the second-leading rusher with 11 carries for 52 yards (4.7 avg.) and caught one pass for seven yards. Camarda averaged 51 yards per punt on three kicks with a long of 58 yards.

Bucs Weren’t Willing To Trade Up For McBride

Tampa Bay liked Colorado State tight end Trey McBride quite a bit. The Bucs had a formal interview with him at the NFL Scouting Combine and brought the John Mackey Award winner in for a Top 30 visit. Arizona selected him with the No. 55 overall pick in the draft – six spots ahead of Tampa Bay at No. 61.

The Bucs just didn’t want to part ways with a fourth-rounder, which was the going rate to move up ahead of the Cardinals in the second round. So with McBride off the board, Tampa Bay traded up four spots to No. 57 to select Goedeke, surrendering a sixth-round pick to do it.

The Bucs still got one of the tight ends they were high on in the fourth round, and got Goedeke. That’s two premium players rather than just one had the team decided to move up to get McBride.

Bucs Will Give Murphy-Bunting, Dean And Edwards A Chance To Start

Although Tampa Bay was high on Cine, the team did not end up drafting a safety this year. Nor did the Bucs draft a cornerback before selecting McCollum in the fifth round. This shows that defensive back was not a pressing need for Todd Bowles’ defense right now. The thinking is that with cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards all entering contact years, the Bucs want to give them all a chance to start and perform.

Dean became a starter outside last year, beating out Murphy-Bunting, who is the starting slot corner in nickel defense. Safeties coach Nick Rapone said that Edwards will get the first crack at replacing Jordan Whitehead at strong safety.

The Bucs signed veteran defensive back Logan Ryan and veteran strong safety Keanu Neal this offseason. Ryan will provide depth at free safety and a safety net at nickel cornerback in case Murphy-Bunting falters. Neal can step in at strong safety if Edwards can’t handle a full-time role.

Tampa Bay invested a second-round pick in Murphy-Bunting and a pair of third-rounders in Dean and Edwards. Not to mention, there was time spent to develop these players over the last three years. All three defensive backs contributed to the Bucs winning Super Bowl LV two seasons ago.

Before punting on these players and letting them go in free agency in 2023, the team wants to give each one a legitimate shot to earn a contract extension. That seems more reasonable than just giving up on them prematurely and drafting more DBs on Day 2. Besides, Bowles has shown he’s not afraid to start rookies on defense. If Tampa Bay needs to spend a first-round pick or a Day 2 pick on a talented cornerback or safety, that rookie could start in 2023.

FAB 3. Tryon-Shoyinka Primed For A Big Year

Now that we’ve discussed this year’s Bucs draft class, let’s turn our attention to last year’s first-round pick. Outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is stepping up into a starting role now that the team has moved on from Jason Pierre-Paul. The athletic, 6-foot-5, 262-pound edge rusher had four sacks last season and 29 tackles.

New outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders sees plenty of potential in JTS and is spending this offseason helping him realize it. A big part of making Tryon-Shoyinka a better player in his first full season as a starter is to change his mentality when it comes to rushing the passer.

But the first priority was to hit the film room and show Tryon-Shoyinka where he succeeded and where he failed on tape.

“He just experienced a lot of it, and actually learning some of the things that work,” Sanders said. “I tried to put together some things of like-bodied players that he can see that have been successful in the league – the fundamentals that work. I don’t think you can coach him the same way you do [Anthony] Nelson, or the same way you do Shaq [Barrett]. Everybody is different. The fundamentals are the same, but everybody is different.

“I think with Joe, a lot of it is mindset, too. Just angles and understanding what his advantages are. And hopefully be able to look at an offensive lineman and see what their weaknesses are. So, that’s what I’ve tried to work in the offseason with Joe – mainly some mental things. Because he has tremendous talent – he’s a tremendously talented individual. So, [we’re] trying to take those things and make him a better player.”

Pro Football Focus wasn’t kind to Tryon-Shoyinka during his rookie season. PFF gave him a 51.9 overall grade, including a 58.8 pass rush grade. A run defense grade of 48.5 is what dinged JTS’ overall grade.

But the Bucs coaches didn’t share that opinion.

“I was impressed with him,” said Bucs co-defensive coordinator Larry Foote, who coached outside linebackers last year. “I’m always nervous that first-year rookie – that’s really the first time in probably five years, probably since back in high school, that you have that much freedom. But he stayed here in Tampa and I was surprised and happy about that. I didn’t want him going home. You know what can happen with that. He stayed here with Anthony and he looks good. We’re expecting big things from him.”

Foote has replaced Mike Caldwell as the team’s inside linebackers coach, and Sanders, who was on Bruce Arians’ staff in Arizona, returns to coach outside linebackers this year. The 68-year old Sanders has a wealth of experience to draw from, and he’s a fundamental technician instructor. Sanders has Tryon-Shoyinka watching film of some of the game’s best pass rushers from the past and present day.

“Speed guys like Von and Chandler Jones – long, lanky-type guys that I’ve been involved with,” Sanders said. “Then just some mentality-wise guys. Some guys that just hunt on every pass rush. They may not be like-bodied, but just have that mentality.”

Due to Pierre-Paul’s shoulder injury last year, Tryon-Shoyinka was forced to play inside in nickel pass rush situations. While it may have stunted his growth somewhat as an edge rusher, just seeing the field in any capacity helped accelerate his learning curve in the NFL.

“The more you do, the more valuable you are,” Sanders said. “The more gifted you are, the more things you ought to do. He’s a very gifted athlete. The things they had him do were warranted because of what he did and what he could do. I don’t think they asked him to do anything that he was not capable of doing or was too much for him.

“It was just a matter of him getting that experience and seeing the things over, over and over again. And then just approaching things with a mentality that ‘I’m going to make the play. I’m not waiting anybody else. I’m making the play.’ He’s a talented enough guy to do that. He’s extremely quick. We’ve been working and talking about his pad level. Playing at a good pad level is going to produce more leverage. He’s a lankier guy, but he’s long. So, he needs that leverage. Even though you’re long, you need that leverage.”

Learning better fundamentals and techniques, taking better angles and playing with better leverage will help Tryon-Shoyinka get home on some of the many sacks he missed last year. But Sanders believes that having an “attack” and “hunt” mentality will also help the 2021 first-round pick have a breakout season this year.

“Just having that realization that every call that Todd [Bowles] makes is designed for him,” Sanders said. “I’m trying to get that mentality to where it doesn’t matter what the call is, ‘I have a job to do and if I execute my job correctly I’ll have a chance to make the play.’ That’s how we’re trying to approach every single call – to get that mindset that it’s not over until the whistle blows and to play every down as fast and as hard as we can. Not that he didn’t [in 2021], but that’s just what we’re emphasizing.

“The expectation for him is to take that next step and I think he will. I really do.”

FAB 4. D-Line Looking For Ways To Get To QBs More Often In 2022

The Bucs finished the 2021 season with 47 sacks, led by Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who had 10. Five teams had more sacks than Tampa Bay last year, with Pittsburgh’s 51 leading the way. The Los Angeles Rams had 50, which was the most in the NFC.

The Bucs fell short of their goal of reaching at least 50 sacks, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying. Tampa Bay blitzed on a league-high 40.8% of its snaps, and had a pressure rate of 28.6%.

The Bucs had 48 sacks in 2020 and 47 QB captures in 2019, which was Todd Bowles’ first as the team’s defensive coordinator. The reason why the team fell short of improving in the sack department is simple. Poor fundamentals and tackling technique caused multiple missed sack opportunities from an experienced player like Barrett all the way down to a rookie like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Both edge rushers missed a handful of sacks last year.

That’s something that new outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders, who is a pass rush specialist, is working on this year.

“It comes down to fundamentals, and in fact, I just put together a tape of the missed sacks the Tampa Bay Bucs had – not just Joe,” Sanders said. “Joe was on a couple of them. I think it’s the realization of, ‘Hey, if I get my fundamentals down, if I understand where the quarterback is going to go if these things happen.’

“I don’t remember the exact number [of missed sacks] on the tape, but if it was close I went ahead and put it on there because they could see how close we were. Some of them, the ball came out, but we were close. What I always try to tell the guys is that I’m trying to find you that 1/1,000th of a second. That’s what I’m trying to find you. Whether it’s your stance or your start, your footwork or whatever it may be. I’m just trying to find you whatever time frame is to get you home. Can we come tighter? Is our angle tighter? Can we flip our hips? Can we come lower?”

Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was 1/1000th of a second too late in getting to Matthew Stafford on his 44-yard strike to Cooper Kupp that set up the Rams’ game-winning field goal in the playoffs. It’s likely that Suh didn’t do anything technically wrong on the play, as he was the closest to Stafford before he heaved the ball downfield.

But at age 35, Suh just can’t run like he used to anymore. That’s why Tampa Bay drafted a younger, faster, more athletic defensive tackle in Logan Hall with its first pick this year.

That play aside, Sanders is also showing the defensive linemen how to stay with the rush even when their initial moves don’t work.

“In fact, today our emphasis was when the pass rush doesn’t work,” Sanders said. “I showed them sacks. How staying busy and staying physical and coming after the quarterback – because every pass rush isn’t going to work. A guy gets 20 sacks, but he may rush the passer 600 times. You’ve got keep doing the same things over and over. You can’t get tired of doing the right things. You have to continue to come after the quarterback all the time.”

Having a better understanding of what is coming will aid the Bucs’ pass rush, too. Co-defensive coordinator Larry Foote is teaching the defense to do a better job with pre-snap reads so his defenders can react quicker once the ball is snapped.

“What I teach them guys is formation,” Foote said. “Some of them [offensive] linemen will tell you a story. I know some of you guys know Mike Singletary – them eyes are big because he’s trying to find a key. Normally those guys will tell us if it’s run or pass. And there is such college-style RPO and play-action, so we have to be able to react to the run or the pass.”

And when the pass rush doesn’t get the quarterback on the ground or even result in a true pressure, there are other things the defensive linemen can do to affect the quarterback. A big one is breaking up more passes at the line of scrimmage.

Led by Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, who each had four, Tampa Bay’s defensive lineman and outside linebackers had a combined 16 passes broken up in 2021. Tryon-Shoyinka and Vita Vea each had three last year, and one of Vea’s swats resulted in an interception by Barrett against the Falcons.

The Bucs have plenty of size up front to disrupt the passing lanes for opposing quarterbacks. Vea is 6-foot-4 and Tryon-Shoyinka is 6-foot-5. Hall and Will Gholston are both 6-foot-6, while outside linebacker Anthony Nelson is 6-foot-7.

“[We’ve got] really good length and we’ll really make more of a pitch this year of getting their hands up and trying to get more batted balls,” co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers said. “Because if you look, we have 6-6 here, 6-5 there, 6-4 here, 6-6 there. We like them big and long.”

FAB 5. SR’s Buc Shots

• BUCS SIGN 2 COLLEGE RECEIVERS WITH MEGA PRODUCTION: While Tampa Bay didn’t draft a receiver this year, the team did add a few after the draft. Not only did the Bucs sign the leading receiver in college football last year after the draft, they also signed the second-leading receiver. Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns had 150 catches for 1,902 yards (12.7 avg.) and 17 touchdowns. Utah State’s Deven Thompkins had 102 receptions for 1,704 yards (16.7 avg.) and 10 TDs.

Both are small, undersized receivers. Sterns is 5-foot-7, 178 pounds, while Thompkins is just under 5-foot-7 and weighs 167 pounds. Sterns ran a 4.58 and Thompkins ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash. Both will compete with Jaelon Darden, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson, Jr. and others for a roster spot.

• BRADY, BUCS RECALL HIS EPIC FIRST DOWN RUN VS. GIANTS: This short video of Tom Brady’s 11-yard run vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football is as good as it gets, folks.

• WHAT ARE THE SAINTS DOING, PEOPLE?! All I know is that Chris Olave better pan out and become a Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver.

Saints – Traded away:

18 (Burks)

80

98

101

120

237

2023 1st & 6th

2024 2nd

(also forfeited a '22 6th) Received:

11 (Olave)

19 (Penning)

194

Bradley Roby — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 29, 2022

• BORN TO BE A BUCCANEER: In case you didn’t know this about new Bucs DT Logan Hall, now you do.

Meant to be: New Bucs defensive lineman Logan Hall, picked by Tampa Bay in second round, grew up on Buccaneer Lane. pic.twitter.com/wt3GwUhnfI — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 30, 2022

• THIS GIVES NEW MEANING TO “OLD MAN BRADY,” FOLKS: This is just unreal.

Tom Brady has been playing longer than his new teammate Logan Hall has been alive 😳 @BRGridiron pic.twitter.com/kmLuY1frsf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2022

• BRADY COMES CLEAN ON THE “TUCK RULE” PLAY – WAS IT A FUMBLE? Bucs QB Tom Brady set Twitter ablaze the other day when he admitted that the “tuck rule” play in the 2001 playoffs between New England and Oakland might have been a fumble.

Everyone keep this on the down low please. pic.twitter.com/xPtrg1kXjr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

Brady then trolled the Internet moments later with this quote tweet.