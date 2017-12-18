REPORT: Bucs Picked Up Licht’s Contract For 2018

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

6 Comments

  1. 1

    macabee

    Ok,Ok, slow your roll. This is not news…….well it’s not if you knew that this option for 2018 was picked up during preseason this year. And it makes sense. During preseason, we looked like a surefire playoff team. Well it hasn’t turned out that way. So this doesn’t mean Licht will necessarily be back for 2018. It means his salary will be paid even if he is let go. Subtle difference, but still a difference. At this point nothing’s changed, most of us are just now aware of the possibilities. Go Bucs!

  2. 2

    Amo

    Jason has done an admirable job. A few hiccups (Aguayo, Baker) but overall he has done a decent job. He needs to concentrate on the lines. He can pick up a late round running back and a free agent cornerback (2?) and safety. We are close. Harbaugh, please.

    1. 2.1

      Brobear

      I hesitant to call Baker a hiccup. Yes he hasn’t performed to what we paid him and there seems to be a reputation of taking plays off which hasn’t been disproven this year. But the inefficiencies of the ends to generate pressure does definitely hinder a DTs ability to get through. If they don’t have to double an end then the double the tackles. I say give him a year without Smith before making a final evaluation

  3. 3

    sunshineben

    Light has NOT done a good job.. missed on free agents ,he wasted draft picks and set on his hands when bucs had plenty of cash to spend !

  4. 4

    skipper

    Licht has done a decent job drafting players, think he is above the curve with more hits then average.

  5. 5

    htownbucfan03

    Licht had input on drafting m. Evans, pamphil, jw 3, Ali, Smith, kwon, o.j., j. Evans, beckwith, Godwin. Vh3 and spence and Ryan Smith I believe will get better with time and patience. And he did also identify barber, brate and Humphries and jac smith. And all of these players he brung in have started at least 1 game so that is impressive. The free agents he has brought to Tampa I didn’t like except at the time sweezy and Johnson but I was wrong. So I say we keep him cuz he is strong with the draft I kno ppl want chubb but at 275 and 6’4″ I think we get back to that Julius peppers and simeon rice type d end 6’5″ or 6’6″ 255 to 265 athletic quick twitch d end key out of lsu or ferelle out of Clemson are two guys who fit that profile.

