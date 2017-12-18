REPORT: Bucs Picked Up Licht’s Contract For 2018

There has been plenty of speculation about the future certain key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as this disappointing 2017 season is coming to a close. Certainly each of the coaches currently on the roster have some doubt in the back of their minds, but there is also doubt in the situation of general manager Jason Licht, whose contract was set to run out at the end of this season.

In a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Licht’s contract actually had a club option at the end, which was picked up by the Buccaneers this summer, which means that Licht is still going to be under contract for the 2018 season.

Though the extension is nice for Licht and his camp, the reality is that because it was picked up this summer, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee the team won’t move on from him if they want to this offseason. But, if not, it allows the Bucs to get out of a tough spot this offseason on whether or not to re-sign him to a longterm deal if they have doubts.

For now, Licht is the general manager, and for the time being, he will be in 2018, as well.