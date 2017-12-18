Bucs Monday Mailbag 12-18: 2018 Wish List, Monken And More

5 Comments

  1. 1

    Amo

    Can Chris Baker get any fatter?

  2. 2

    Naplesfan

    Read something interesting today on the Tampa Bay Times that I didn’t know, and it appears a lot of people don’t know .. the Glazers quietly elected last offseason to NOT give Licht a long term extension and instead exercised their one year option effective in 2018, Funny this hasn’t been talked about until now.

    This says a couple of things about the Glazers’ opinion of Licht:

    1) They liked him enough to keep him around at least one year beyond his base contract, BUT

    2) The didn’t have strong faith that Licht has the team on a long term trajectory of success, or they would have written a multi-year extension.

    Of course the Glazers could still fire Licht in a couple weeks, and they would owe him next year’s salary too.

    But this seems to say pretty clearly that the Glazers are hedging their bets. Maybe Licht gets just the 2018 job, and then maybe he’s gone if things don’t turn around next season. Or if the new head coach says he’s got someone better in mind, or just doesn’t think Licht is the guy to manage the roster, then maybe he’s cut now.

  3. 3

    surferdudes

    A good time for the Monken calling plays experiment would’ve been pre season. Little late now, and I doubt Koetter get’s a chance to try it next year. Evans hasn’t had a 100 yard game all season, and hasn’t had a T.D. in the last six games. I’d make him, and Brate available for trade in the off season. Godwin, Howard can easily replace them. We need draft capital to fix what’s really holding this team back. Poor D line, O line, secondary.

    1. 3.1

      Jake from state farm

      I’m all for building the trenches, but not by getting rid of a top 5 WR to do it.

  4. 4

    Glen Davies

    that we’re discussing the HC giving up his horrid/predictable play calling in mid Dec just sucks. In pre-season, I asked PR how often we ran on 1st down c/w NFL. Never got a response. Our offence is offensive, damnit.

    Any college game shows much better play action ball handling than our beloved Bucs. This is pop warner stuff.

    EGADS

