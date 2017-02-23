Report: Bucs’ Winston “Would Love To Play With DeSean [Jackson]”

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a realistic landing spot for free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Anderson noted that part of the reason for such a signing being a possibility is because of an “existing rapport” the veteran wideout has with quarterback Jameis Winston.

Following Anderson’s tweet, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times was able to ask Winston about the notion, to which he had this reply.

“I’ve met him before, and we want DeSean. You better believe we want DeSean here,” Winston said. “I think he would be a great asset to our team. Me growing up an Eagles fan, seeing what he did for the Eagles and back in his Cal days and even with the Redskins, I would love to have DeSean.”

On top of all that, PewterReport.com’s Buccaneers beat reporter, Trevor Sikkema, tweeted out another interesting fact that connects Jackson to Tampa Bay.

Since being drafted in 2008, Jackson has recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons, which means that over half his career has been over the yearly milestone. He’s certainly a deep threat weapon that the Buccaneers do not have, and, if worked correctly, could open up Dirk Koetter’s offense to complement both Jackson and Mike Evans as top targets.

Koetter lamented the drop off in explosive plays last season, and Jackson could remedy that. Jackson’s 17.9-yard average led the NFL last year, and he was in the top 10 in both 20-yard and 40-yard catches last season in Washington.