Report: Bucs’ Winston “Would Love To Play With DeSean [Jackson]”

6 Comments

    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    This move makes a great deal of sense on several levels. Think Joey Galloway, who in his mid-30s because our leading WR by stretching the field. Jackson would be a great complement to Mike Evans, and add instant big play capability to our offense.

    Git’er done, boys!

    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    This would be smart and it would allow us to focus on a breakaway running back with our first pick. We could pick up another receiver later in the draft.

    Profile photo of David DeLeon

    David DeLeon

    That would be nice, get early TE and maybe Reynolds in 4th, then concentrate the rest on defensive and offensive line help

    Profile photo of jme0151

    jme0151

    I wouldn’t break the bank for Jackson. He would definitely help when healthy but other options out there in FA and draft.

      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Jackson’s previous contract with Washington was three years/$24M … average of $8M a year, though it was backend loaded. Quite a bit less than we paid VJ (five years/$55M … average of $11M a year. Given his age, something relatively close to his last contract is probably what it will take to sign him, meaning he’d still be cheaper than the VJ contract.

    Profile photo of Destino102

    Destino102

    Trevor, you kind of referred to yourself in the thrid person for this article.

