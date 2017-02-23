Cook’s Bucs’ Battle Plan For The 2017 Offseason

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

47 Comments

    e

    Ouch… I’m not in love with the idea of the Bucs trading up. Someone is going to fall to them at 19. We really need that 2nd rounder. Love the Corn Elder pick. I’m a Miami fan and can say that the kid is solid. I would still like to see the Bucs draft a QB like Josh Dobbs to fill Glennon’s shoes. All in all, I like Scott’s pick of McCaffery in the first round. If the Bucs could trade back a few spots and grab another pick or two, that would be a great move.

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      Watching the Noles and Canes every year, Elder stood out. Had a really good game against FSU last year.

    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    I agree with cutting Doug Martin, the Bucs are lucky to be able to get out of that contract. BUT now you want to overpay Jacquizz Rodgers. $2.5 million per year for 3 years? Let me give you an example of RB average salaries for last year. Le’Bell $1.03 mil, Blount $1 mil, David Johnson $748k, Ty Montgomery $737k, Ajayi $625k, Latavius Murray $566k, Thomas Rawls $530k…and finally Charles Sims $775k.

    Stop over paying RBs. Draft them and the cost will be around $500k. Put them money into the OL.

    Profile photo of nitey

    nitey

    Sorry Mark, you lost me at trading up with the cost being next year’s #1 or 2 2nd’s. No way I’m paying that for a running back. That kinda screws up the rest of the draft for me. You make some good picks, but by trading up we lose a good player in the 2nd that this team really can’t afford to lose.

    Profile photo of Iowabucfan

    Iowabucfan

    I am not a big fan of trading up, either. The only way I be in favor of it is if Cook has Adrian Peterson type of impact. Mark, Is he that dynamic? There are other good backs in this draft to pick in the latter rounds.
    Overall, I like Scott’s plan better. But, so far each plan has the Bucs getting better, which is exciting.
    Go BUcs!

    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    With respect to Mark, I don’t like this battle plan at all, not a bit. I’ve been on record many times here saying that the Bucs should never, ever draft a running back in the first round again – how many times do we have to keep banging our heads against THAT brick wall! – but this plan greatly compounds the error by actually giving up our extremely valuable second rounder to pick up a fantastically over-drafted running back .. that’s just senseless! The kind of deal that gets a GM fired.

    I don’t see Jason Licht being that dumb. It’s just not him to do something like that.

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      True they need to keep that second round pick to draft another kicker.

        Profile photo of Naplesfan

        Naplesfan

        LOL, Mark!

        No, I’d rather see the Bucs use that pick on something else of a real need … everybody has their own idea of priority needs, on that there will never be consensus. But to give it up altogether? Nope.

          Profile photo of Mark Cook

          Mark Cook

          Haha! Glad you got my joke. Hopefully Jason did as well. So far he hasn’t texted me…

      Profile photo of Bschucher

      Bschucher

      Not in him? Ummm …..

    Profile photo of stlbucsfan

    stlbucsfan

    Charles Johnson is over the hill and not worth 5M a season. The Bucs would be better served letting Spence walk and then using that addition 2-3M to sign a real DT to pair with McCoy. Tony Jefferson is talented but spending that kind of money when McDougald was very good down the stretch just doesn’t make sense. If the Bucs pay a safety it better be Eric Berry or else we should use that money in other areas like the OL or TE which were both neglected in your battle plans. The draft also makes no sense when you consider the goal is to add playmakers around Jameis, I’d rather have Howard/Njoku AND Mixon over just trading up for Cook. I’m certainly not against drafting Dalvin if he were to fall but trading up and losing a 2nd is too expensive. People love to use the Dallas comparison but fail to mention to 3-4 All Pro OL they have clearing the way for the rookie QB and RB. We can beat Dallas next year but I think we will need our draft picks in round 1-3 and a much better approach to FA to do so.

    Profile photo of Dy-nasty D

    Dy-nasty D

    IF Cook can help get the team into the playoffs for the next 4-5 years, why not? That’s a big IF, not a slam dunk. How about if he sustains a knee injury, will it be worth it then? I don’t like RBs in the 1st and trading away next year’s number one would be horrible, much like trading up for the sensational kicker that was going to be a special weapon to help the team get to the playoffs. Sign me up for Mixon in the 3rd.

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      True but what if the second round pick has a Cecil Shorts injury? Just no way to predict. IF Licht has Dalvin rated as a Top 10 player and you have a shot to get him at 13 or 14, then you do it. Again, what if Martin ran for 1,400 yards last season? Bucs are a playoff team right? Dalvin is either the 1st or 2nd rated RB, in a strong class. Imagine what 1,400 yards from a player you have to account for on every play does for the rest of the offense. To me you try and win now. But that is why this type of article is all fun. Good debate and back and forth. AND it doesn’t count lol.

    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    I’m O.K. with drafting a running back in the first round, good value really. Not O.K. with moving up to draft one however. In a draft deep with backs? Makes no sense. What I noticed about both remakes, Mark’s, and Scott’s, no help at D tackle. You both have Clinton McDonald back, I’d move on from the oft injured older guy. I think an upgrade is sorely needed there. I wouldn’t be opposed to using #19 on the best D tackle, then receiver, running back, BPA in second, third rounds. I don’t buy the B.S. of moving our many D ends inside on passing downs, like that makes it O.K. to be woefully thin at tackle. If McCoy, who’s on the down side of his career misses time, we’re f#*ked.

      Profile photo of stlbucsfan

      stlbucsfan

      surferdudes I agree 100%. McCoy needs help on the inside, at some point we can’t take him for granted and need to actually put him in some situations to win 1 on 1 inside. Add Calais Campbell, Nick Fairley or Dontari Poe but give the guy something to work with. I’m ok with bringing McDonald back since he’s under contract but I’d let Akeem Spence walk because his production can be replaced.

    Profile photo of fanofdabucs

    fanofdabucs

    Hate the idea of trading up to draft a RB. I love Cook and think he will be a good player, but he’s a RB and drafting one in the first round, much less trading up to get one is a mistake.

    Also, if this team goes into next season with Evan Smith as their starting center I will be shocked. He’s a bad snapper of the ball, gets rag dolled by bigger DTs, and is a downgrade for an average Hayley.

    Profile photo of Dy-nasty D

    Dy-nasty D

    Last year it was reported on PR that the Bucs had a big need at DT, but this year, we apparently don’t. I’m hoping Caleb Brantley falls to us in the 2nd.

    Profile photo of buccaneerNW

    buccaneerNW

    Trading up for Dalvin Cook is blind homerism… He’s not an every down back. We need a physical running attack. Not to mention some injury concerns with Cook, and some off-field concerns. I would be p!ssed if we draft him. We can wait on RB until a round or 2 later… Meanwhile, if we want to trade up for a player, I say let’s go get Corey Davis.

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      No question there are some very good RBs that can be had later, but in my opinion, and obviously pundits around the league, there is a reason Cook will be the first or second back gone on opening night of the draft.
      because he is BETTER than the ones ranked in the third round. Think the Cowboy are regretting taking Elliot? What do you mean not an every down back? Thanks for the feedback though!

        Profile photo of buccaneerNW

        buccaneerNW

        Is he physical and durable enough to be an every down back? Can he pound it up the middle and wear out defenses? That’s what I want to see… Plus, I just think WR is a greater need than RB. If Cook is not durable or has injury concerns, I’m hesitant to spend such a high pick on him.

          Profile photo of cgmaster27

          cgmaster27

          Well in college he carried the ball about 20+ times a game. With his recieving skills, he’s the definition of a thre down back. ANd the misconception is that he’s just a fast outside runner. Now I’m not for trading up for him, especially a 2nd rounder as that’s just too steep a price.
          I’m in the camp of hoping he falls to us and then we get him. We need more pieces. Although mark it down, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Bucs make a move if he falls to 13th with Arizona.
          The injury “concerns” stem from his shoulder surgeries, which he never missed a game for. I think if Howard, Davis, Cook, or Solamon Thomas falls, we will be in good shape. If not trade back and pick up a few more picks.

        Profile photo of buccaneerNW

        buccaneerNW

        Of course, if the Bucs do take him, I will become his biggest fan, as long as the pick pans out.

    Profile photo of jshumaker

    jshumaker

    I have been saying that the Bucs need to trade up a few spots but I think a 2nd round pick is too much when a solid RB/TE/WR should be available a few spots lower. Almost every mock draft has at least one of (Fournette, Cook, OJ Howard, Ross, Davis, Williams) still available by the time the Bucs pick. If they get any one of those guys I think we should be thrilled. But as soon as only one of those guys still available then the Bucs should pay the price to move up and get the final high rated offensive playmaker

    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    Garnet and Gold Report by Mark Cook- Yes, another Seminole once again rears its ugly head before the draft forget Fournette and McCaffery got to get the FSU kid. ha kidding but still true. I like Cook even though he had fumbling issues I just don’t think we should give up on Martin who has shown the capability of a 1,500 season once again, we have other needs like addressing the wr position and corner. I would love for Corey Davis to fall to us probably won’t happen so I would then look at corner Sidney Jones and if we were to trade up for any player I would go after Jamal Adams he is the real deal he will straight lay you out.

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      Lol I think Garnet and Gold has a good ring to it!

        Profile photo of bucncrazy

        bucncrazy

        I’ll read it! It listen to it! Always fun to read and listen to stories about WINNERS!

        Profile photo of bucsmaniac

        bucsmaniac

        I like it Mark…if we can address WR and D line needs I think Cook would be huge…and has history with JW to boot!

    Profile photo of FLBoy84

    FLBoy84

    Like most, not the biggest fan of giving up a 1st or 2nd rounder. Simply because I’d prefer we have the opportunity to grab two long-term impact starters instead of just one this year, as well as possibly losing another pick next year. Trouble seeing the Charles Johnson addition happening as well, though I was on board with adding him last year. He said after visiting One Buc that “You really have a hate factor for them and it was just really awkward” after having played against us for the past 9 years. Doubt that has gone away after just finishing number 10.

    Profile photo of bucncrazy

    bucncrazy

    Hate to say it Mark but I really really hope this doesn’t happen! I love Cook and I know you want an official Jersey with your last name on it lol. But I hope they don’t trade a pick We need to much. How often does N.E. trade up? Never! S.R.’s battle plan is AWESOME! Opened my eyes to some different possibilities

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      Well my 16 year old would LOVE a jersey with Cook on it for sure. At 46 those days are over for me! Appreciate the feedback. Let’s look back on this in a year. My prediction? Cook is offensive rookie of the year wherever he ends up.

    Profile photo of cobraboy

    cobraboy

    Trade up with a #2 or two for a RB? No. Way.

    Profile photo of cobraboy

    cobraboy

    I’m not ready to give up on Martin.

      Profile photo of buccaneerNW

      buccaneerNW

      You need to. We’re gonna draft a RB high… I just hope it’s not in the first round.

    Profile photo of buccaneerNW

    buccaneerNW

    Seriously… This is not a team that can afford to give up a 2nd round pick this year, for any player… Also, Mark, you undermine your credibility by having us pick 2 FSU guys… and in fact, giving up 3 of our 7 picks for FSU guys.

      Profile photo of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      How right you are. This draft has Nole homer written all over it.

    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Dear Mark,
    Sometimes a player will fall to you, sometimes not. If Cook is there when we pick I’ll talk JL into letting you run that pick up yourself. If that happens I’ll jump on the Dalvin Cook bandwagon. But I don’t think he be available to us.
    So, plan B battle plan.
    Just get it out of your head that Dougie is gone. I for one am looking forward to a rejuvenated Dougeraught to prove everyone wrong. I am going to start my own KEEP DOUG campaign.
    So on to part 2A in plan B battle plan.
    Just say no no no to Charles Johnson. Carolina would actually thank the BUCS for taking him off our hands. If you really have to get a DT in free agency, witch we do , get Fairaly or Poe. With our existing and 1 added to the d line we will have a decnt pass rush.
    On to 2A in plan B battle plan.
    Kenny Britt? One good year and people will pay him? Stick with D. Jackson, at least he will be a proven player with some excitement.

    I actually like your safety FA pickup.

    Now on to the draft
    1- C. Davis or O.J. Howard
    2- Adoree Jackson or Budda Baker
    3- D’onte Foreman
    4-Chris Wormley
    This would make me smile for sure. I’ve added a 4th pick, I usually stop at 3, feelin’ good tonight.
    GO BUCS

    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    After reading that synopsis, all I can say is I’m glad your not the GM, Mark.
    Many players in the NFL have done far worse than Martin did and their teams stood by them, Cutting one good RB so you can spend two to three high round draft picks to replace him with another is simply insane.
    Can you say Donald Penn.
    Besides, Cook hasn’t been the healthiest RB in college and now word has leaked out that he likes to hit the bottle and has gang affiliations.
    Can you say ASJ and Arron Hernandez.
    And for the life of me no one has yet to explain to me why they would want to cut Hawley who beat out Evan Smith for his position and continue to keep Smith. The point of the off season is to get better, not regress by starting a substitute.
    Martin’s average didn’t regress last year due to a lack of effort on his part but because after Logan Makins left the offensive line wasn’t as good and even downright porous at times.
    Your now going to make it worse by starting Smith.
    And why in the world would you want to pay a washed up Charles Johnson $5 million a year.
    Even if he equals his previous years sack total at his age, it sure isn’t worth the money you want to give away to him.
    As a GM, Mark, you make a good writer

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      Fair enough, but I can assure you Cook is no Hernandez. I have a friend on the coaching staff. Trust me. Dalvin is not a bad guy. Appreciate the feedback. And the Martin cutting is also based on his performance and undependability. Talk about injury issues lol.

        Profile photo of chetthevette

        chetthevette

        Hey Mark. Who knew Hernandez would do that shit. You can’t predict that kind of behavior.
        Than God Cook is no Hernandez, but who is a repugnant murderer. Oh yeah, Ray Lewis.
        GO BUCS

    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    I knew they’d all throw out the “Homer” moniker Mark. Especially my friend JonnyG who is a blatant “Homerphobe” I love your cousin Dalvin and would take him at #19, but I wouldn’t entertain a trade up in this Draft because of the steep cost to do so and the fact that our taking the BPA at that spot is going to hit one of our needs. I typically am not too keen on trading down either, but in this Draft I think the talent level has groups of players with similar grades.

    I guess people think you are “cutting” Joe Hawley when in fact the Bucs and he just may not agree to terms.

    My stance on Doug Martin is to allow him to come to Training Camp, play in the Pre-Season games, serve his three game suspension and then make a decision. Regardless as to whether we think #22 will demonstrate he can still tote it for the remainder of 2017, we better have someone who is a legitimate lead back if he can’t. My #22 jersey is in limbo.

    I think acquiring a quality DT to play next to GMC is more critical than hoping a declining DE can improve the D-line.

    I’m enjoying these Battle Plans. At least the Bucs are no longer retreating.

      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      “Homerphobe” … LOL, nice touch there scu!

      Profile photo of chetthevette

      chetthevette

      You know what they say about “homerphones” don’t you?
      They are really just Seminole fans that haven’t come out of the closet.
      GO BUCS

        Profile photo of chetthevette

        chetthevette

        I hate it when auto spelll messes up a good smart ass comment.
        GO BUCS

      Profile photo of jme0151

      jme0151

      I like your stance on Martin Scu. Might as well see what he has in Pre-season. Might come back very motivated.

    Profile photo of jme0151

    jme0151

    Not a fan of trading up. Plenty of talent to fit our needs at 19. I would still like to see more DT consideration in draft. McCoy isn’t getting any younger. We need to be stout at the point of attack. Like the FA safety pickup.

    Profile photo of Hank Scorpio

    Hank Scorpio

    Don’t like trading up for anyone in this year’s draft, let alone Dalvin Cook. While i think he could be a playmaker in the league, I seriously question his ability as a 3 down back due to his fumbling and number of runs that went for nothing in college. All that space he was able to find and poor angles and form tackling at the second level that lead to many of his big runs that’s so prevalent in college won’t exist in the NFL.

    I’d love to see a breakdown of his run chart in college. It seems like there were a lot of games where it would be something like 2 yards, 1 yard, 2 yards, 0 yards, and then a couple 50-60 yarders from finding a crease.

    Maybe I’m wrong and he turns out great, but I think he has a better chance at having an NFL career that’s similar to CJ Spiller’s.

    Profile photo of 76Buc

    76Buc

    Wow, Mark Cook wants to draft a “Nole. What a surprise. Lol.

