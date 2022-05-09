It looks like Richard Sherman has the next phase of his career planned out if he’s done playing in the NFL. The former Bucs cornerback is reportedly close to signing as a broadcaster with Amazon, according to Ian Rapoport.

Sources: All-Pro CB Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in their programming this coming season. He’ll stay in shape for a possible NFL opportunity, but as of now, all eyes on his broadcasting future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

On The Field Moments

Sherman is considered one of the best players at corner when he was in the prime of his career. He reached a further level of superstardom thanks to his bravado and trash talk on the field. That includes the infamous rant about Michael Crabtree following the NFC Championship Game.

And there was also the “You mad bro?” moment with quarterback Tom Brady. The two became teammates on the Bucs last season with Brady lobbying the team to sign Sherman.

The outspoken Sherman has been a fixture on NFL programming as a guest analyst for various shows. He hosts the “Richard Sherman Podcast” on PFF as well, so having him transition to a broadcaster doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Amazon signed a new deal with the NFL in March that runs through the 2033 season. They’ve already signed famous play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels to a lucrative deal, so bringing Sherman on in some sort of capacity would add to the group.

As Rapoport stated, Sherman will still be in shape if he team were to sign him this season.

Tenure With The Bucs

Following a great career with the Seahawks and 49ers, the Bucs signed Sherman in October of 2021. Playing in five games, he recorded 11 tackles, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and an interception.

Unfortunately, Sherman just couldn’t stay healthy. He missed seven games with a hamstring injury and then an Achilles injury after Week 12 cost him the rest of the season.

Though he missed a lot of time, Sherman contributed as a mentor to younger corners Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. He was given the moniker “Coach Sherm” because of it.

Sherman has all the instincts to play the game. It’s just a question of whether his body can still hold up.

