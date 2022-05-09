The website The 33rd Team detailed NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell’s Top 5 draft fits. New Bucs defensive tackle Logan Hall was one of them. Cosell took part in a roundtable called the Wednesday Huddle where he gushed over Hall.

As Pewter Report has reported, Hall was a much better fit than Georgia defensive tackle Davonte Wyatt, who went to Green Bay at No. 28. The Bucs had a chance to draft Wyatt at No. 27, but traded back to No. 33 with Jacksonville to grab Hall.

“I may be in the minority, but again this is just for me it’s just tape study,” Cosell said. “Thought that he was the best 3-technique defensive line prospect in this draft. I know Devonte Wyatt went to the Packers four or five picks earlier late in the first round. Really liked Logan Hall’s tape a lot.”

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannebaum, a contributor to The 33rd Team, said that Hall’s player comp would be Calais Campbell: “Calais Campbell a little bit just because he’s versatile and they moved him around quite a bit. He’s not as big as Calais though.”

Cosell responded: “I don’t know if he’s exactly the same guy … But he is over 6-6, he’s 280 (pounds) plus… I think 3-technique would be his base position. But there’s versatility there. And we know what Todd Bowles does with his defensive line. We’ve seen him lineup Vita Vea as a wide-9. We’ve seen him stand up Ndamukong Suh.”

Hall Brings Needed Pass Rush Ability To Bucs

Hall was drafted to replace Suh as the team’s 3-technique defensive tackle as Tampa Bay will likely not re-sign the 35-year old Suh unless there is an emergency at some point. He had six sacks last year for the Cougars defense. Cosell went on to praise Hall’s athletic traits.

“[He] is a very athletic guy who’s both powerful and explosive off the ball,” Cosell said. “He showed burst and explosiveness both laterally and vertically.

“He’s a good pass rusher. He’s a good run defender… I think he’s a really, really good prospect. And I just thought, to me, he was the best if you’re looking for a 3-technique, which as I said, is what I think he’s going to start at when you start your OTAs and your rookie mini-camps. I thought he was the best one in this draft.”