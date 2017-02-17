Reynolds Says On 620 WDAE VJax Likely Done With Bucs, Martin On Bubble

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    I don’t think this news to anyone seeing that Vjax is at the end of his contract. Martin is the real story. Bucs could produce some more cap space cutting Martin, and then the question becomes will they go after a Running back early in the Draft.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of stlbucsfan

    stlbucsfan

    I do not understand the Bucs interest in re-signing Akeem Spence in any way shape form or fashion. He does not get to the quarterback and has minimal impact against the running game. The way to win it all is get to the QB and stop the run, we need to be signing IMPACT players along the line of scrimmage not these ho hum guys that make no impact. Kawann Short, Dontari Poe and Nick Fairley SHOULD be the guys we are looking to add on the DL. Fairley could be a bargain and signed on a Robert Ayers type deal which would provide great value since he graded out top 10 at getting to the passer and at over 300 lbs he’s more than equipped to stop the run. Let Akeem Spence move on and spend the money on someone that can spell GMC and get to the QB with him, that guy is simply not Akeem Spence.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version