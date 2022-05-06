Entering the 2022 NFL Draft most Bucs fans anticipated the team would address the tight end position. It was one of the few position groups on the team where both the starter and the depth were seen as relative weaknesses. Cameron Brate was the penciled in as the starter with Codey McElroy the lone backup on the roster.

Many hope that Rob Gronkowski will return to the team. But until that happens it is the team’s responsibility to bolster the unit. And bolster it they did. Before the end of the weekend Tampa Bay would take two tight ends to help fill out the unit. Today we will take a look at the first of those two picks, Cade Otton from the University of Washington.

Blocking Gets You On The Field

When you look at this position most fans hope their team’s tight end is a playmaker. That’s all well and good. But when you ask NFL coaches what is going to get a tight end on the field they will start with the player’s blocking ability. While the Bucs have employed many tight ends along the lines of the former type, most of those players had trouble even making the active roster. Case in Point: Tanner Hudson. Otton shouldn’t have those issues as he is a plus blocker.

In the clip above Otton is lined up on the outside of the left tackle. This run play is designed to his side and he ends up getting a little help in the form of a small chip from the tackle on his assignment before the offensive lineman moves up to the second level. But make no mistake, Otton wins this block 99% on his own. The player he stonewalls? That’s Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. He of the No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Lions variety.

How did he win it? He beat Hutchinson off the line with his get-off and was able to get his arms into Hutchinson’s chest. Otton has longer arms than Hutchinson so once he got them extended the Wolverines defender was going to have difficulty getting leverage. This helped Otton win the rep despite an anchor that leaves something to be desired. The technique on this play is superb and should give Bucs fans hope for Otton’s floor in the NFL.

Yards After Catch

Many pre-draft evaluations of Otton cited a lack of YAC ability as a drawback to his game. With all due respect to those evaluators, I disagree. Otton is not going to blow you away with speed. But he does show a consistent ability to get yards after the catch by displaying a solid contact balance approach and a solid forward lean. Bucs fans should be familiar with this concept from the past two years of Gronkowski’s play. Take a look at this next play as an example.

This is a designed screen to Otton after a block and release. His blockers do a well enough job of getting out in front of him, however his right tackle misses his block and Otton immediately has to deal with a would-be tackler. Otton calmly jukes inside, then out, catching the safety off balance and easily slides by him. Next, he runs over the corner trying to wrap him up. After regaining his balance, he continues up field before finally getting knocked out of bounds, but not before diving for a couple extra yards for good measure.

On a play that started on the 14-yard line, Otton initially received the ball one yard behind the line of scrimmage. Michigan had opportunities to bring him down at the 17-, 20- and 24-yard line. He ended up finally going out of bounds at the 27-yard line for a 13-yard gain, 14 of which were after the catch. He may not look pretty doing it, but Otton can get the Bucs yards after the catch. Tampa Bay fans should really enjoy this part of his game as it might have shades of Mike Alstott rumbling, bumbling, stumbling his way up field from time to time.

Feel For Zone Coverage

While Otton won’t wow everyone on the speed gun, which will limit his ability to separate in man coverage against more athletic linebackers, safeties and slot corners, he does display an adeptness at finding holes in zone coverage.

Here against Utah, he takes advantage of the play-action fake that draws the linebackers in. He sits down in the middle of the field in front of the safeties before making an easy catch and turning up field for additional yardage. It is not a very difficult play. But there is a lot to be said for doing the little things well and taking advantage of low-hanging fruit. As the son and grandson of football coaches, Otton knows this and shows pride in getting those things right consistently.

Contested Catch Ability

I would argue this is one of the most important skills a tight end can have as a receiver. Often left in the middle of the field, they must be able to hold onto the ball while dealing with defenders making almost instantaneous contact with them. This is one of Otton’s biggest strengths and will help him endear himself to his new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Here Otton is on a block and release where he has to work across the field to the quarterback’s weak side. Once he makes it across, he pushes up field towards the end zone. Utah’s weakside linebacker picks up Otton right as he starts to get vertical and tries to run with the tight end. Otton is successfully able to create separation and tracks the ball to his hands well.

As he starts to come down with the ball the linebacker tackles through him to try and break up the pass before Otton can establish possession of the ball. It doesn’t matter. Otton’s soft hands and body control allow him to maintain control of the ball for a touch down.

Good blocking, good hands, and an underrated ability to create after the catch are just a few reasons why Otton should help bolster the Bucs tight end room in 2022 and beyond.