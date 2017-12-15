SR’s Fab 5: Will Licht Stay? Will Gruden Return To The Bucs?

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR’s Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons’ Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

    arizonajoe

    Jason Licht should stay, in fact I think Dirk should stay as well. Winston has been a major problem, when Fitzpatrick was QB, the Bucs played better offensively. And the defense has just been ravaged by injuries all season. I don’t like to panic. Did Dirk make mistakes? Of course. But I really don’t like changing the head coach every two years unless it is obvious the head coach has lost his team. I don’t feel that way about Dirk. The games so far in December have been close. Hopefully, Winston is just in a sophomore slump, and the defense can improve next year just with the addition of its existing players coming back.

      chefboho

      My problem with koetter is that he is a terrible game time adjuster. Him and Mike Smith both are. Coaching is more important than talent. Can you name me three starters on the patriots defense? And yet they have one of the top ranked defenses in the league again. How many times this year have we been tied or leading in the fourth inlymto givenit away? Teams have already said how predictable our offense is and it’s obvious coaching has passed smith by. I mean is there anyone here who thinks Julio won’t go off for 200 yards again this Monday?

    DonkeyHunter

    Another fap piece about Gruden?

    Shocker…

      JustaBuc

      I have to apologize to PR actually, because I’ve been grouping them together. It’s really Scott that’s stroking the Gruden shaft way more than Trevor and Mark. So yeah, sorry PR for blaming you for Scott’s issues.

      I saw no mention of even “classified sources” that says anything about linking Gruden and the Bucs next year or even Koetter’s and Licht’s firing in general. Oddly enough, I found a “I know why Gruden was fired but I’ll tell you later” quote in the piece which is just bizarre. I mean, I would feel that is slightly more relevant and grounded in actual fact than the Gruden propaganda that’s being pushed now, no? Why don’t you put out that story instead of yet another succulent blowjob about how amazing Gruden is?

      At this point, the die is cast. There’s literally 0 indications from even Wikipedia-level sources here one way or another regarding the future of this team. One of three things happen now. Either:

      A) Guys like Scott here are prophets and Gruden comes in and we achieve instant success. Everyone is merry.

      B) Gruden comes in and struggles or just fails to live to expectations, and the Bucs release him from duty after two years of service. The many beat writers and reporters begin discussing how Gruden failed to deliver Super Bowls instantly and start listing the next big-name coaches around the league that can come in and fix the losing culture.

      C) Koetter/Licht or whatever combo is retained and guys like Scott realize that having clear sources not named “their opinion” or “the vibe that they are getting” tends to make their reporting more credible. I mean gosh, even just a “people who I can’t name have said this” would be better than the trash that is being peddled right now.

      As Meatball wrote, “two out of three ain’t bad”. I’m willing to take my chance right now and possibly be proven wrong.

    cheveliar

    First of all, isn’t it funny how Boog is talking consistency? And used Mike Tomlin as an example. I think some old timer poster said some of, if not, the same things. Secondly, please stop saying “The Glazers” when you talk past success for this team. That was all Uncle Malcolm and we all know it. You make it sound like Twiddle Dee, Dumb, and Dumber had something to do with that. Other than propping the old man up and keeping him healthy as best they could, they did nothing! They are more linked to the past 10 shitty years and 4 bad hires. Call the spade a spade!

      devasher

      The Glazer babies fired Gruden and Bruce Allen for going 9-7.

      The Bucs have gone 9-7 or better twice in the 10 seasons since.

      While I don’t have a ton of sympathy for Mark Dominik, it was quite clear that for most of his tenure the franchise was restricting the pocketbook as the Bucs along with the Chiefs were two of the cheapest franchises in pro football after 2005.

      Remember when Michael Koenen was the big free agent signing for the 2011 offseason? A freaking punter was the only “big money” contract the Glazer babies allowed Dominik to sign that offseason. The poor guy actually had to stick up for them, meanwhile Jason Licht has a worse record without any of the spending restrictions that Dominik appeared to face with his own hand-picked head coach. But hey Glazers, extend that guy! He found a kicker!

    FranknBeans

    I’m not over the top for Gruden returning.

    If we do get a new regime , I’d prefer current coaches from the NFL. OL and DL need to be fixed regardless of who is coaching.

    Naplesfan

    Very good Fab 5, Scott.

    As for Licht, I think that, as you suggest, his being extended or not will depend mostly upon whether the new head coach we hire wants him to stay or to leave. I completely agree that Licht will not be tasked with hiring Koetter’s replacement – the Glazers are going to do that after Licht convinced them to hire Koetter instead.

    As for deserving to stay or go, with Licht he’s right on the edge. His drafts have actually been pretty good, in comparison with other GMs in the league. However he’s been pathetic on free agents, both signing them and retaining them (i.e., retaining the wrong ones). About his only real success in free agents is Brent Grimes, and his was such a short term deal at his age, the overall impact hasn’t been very significant.

    Will Jon Gruden get the invite to come in and coach again? I sure hope so. I think his hiring is a no-brainer for the Glazers, the opportunity to correct for the biggest debacle they committed in firing him in the first place.

    So will Gruden want Licht to stay or go? I dunno. If he has a better candidate in mind, maybe someone he’s already discussed the job with, then Licht is a goner. But who knows? I think at most Licht gets a short term contract extension – 1 or 2 years.

    Bob Will

    I agree with most of what is discussed in the article. I judge players by if your team cut the player how long would they be out of work, in other words are other teams interested in their talent. The four players would be signed quickly if released, they are valuable. But I think you missed a large Licht miss. Sims, as a season ticket holder I get tired of seeing him come into a game and dancing until he gets tackled. Our whole section at RayJay moans when he comes in the game. I also believe if the Buc’s cut Sims he would be unemployed I don’t believe anyone would have any interest. I do think Licht should stay though because over all he has done an acceptable job not outstanding but acceptable. I do think we need to find a offensive guru as well as a QB whisperer. Winston is a raw talent but needs a lot of work. We need to find the man who can mold this talent.

    e

    I’m in Meathead’s corner. He is not the problem. Where he has missed is with the FAs. The Bucs should clean house with the overpaid FAs and continue to build though the draft. They’ve got good young talent… Focus on the lines; offensive and defensive. How about a breakdown of all of the Bucs GMs and their draft hits & misses? I have a feeling that Meathead would end up on the top of that pile. As Booger pointed out, besides firing yet another coach after two years; would Gruden then come in and install his dink & dunk west coast offense? Isn’t this offense predicated on an accurate passer? I think Jameis is the future of this franchise, but does that offense fit his style of play? Can he adapt? Can Gruden adapt? To me, we have the answer at GM and QB right now, as well as a lot of young talent. Can Gruden work with those pieces? I’m not ready to see the whole house imploded again, if the answer is no.

      Naplesfan

      In most organizations, if a particular employee or executive only performed half of his job about half right, and totally failed on the other half of his job, he would not have a job.

      That’s the situation with Licht. He’s only OK at best on the draft, and he’s been absolutely horrible at free agents.

      And then there was his “bonus job” – that of hand picking the next head coach? How’s that working out for him?

        e

        So, compare him to previous GMs? He still comes out on top. As Scott said, 1st round is about 50%, 2nd – 40%, 3rd – 30%… This averages out to less that a 50% hit rate for an entire draft. Who is this magic person that you want that you’d be willing to throw away the best GM that the Bucs have ever had???

          Naplesfan

          As I wrote below, Licht only gets a passing grade on the draft, but that is only part of his job, a minority of it, actually. Licht clearly gets a rousing “fail” on his free agent deals, and gets a rousing fail on his head coaching hires (along with the assistant coaching hires too).

          As Meatball wrote, “two out of three ain’t bad”.

          One out of three clearly is bad.

            Naplesfan

            LOL – correction, “Meatloaf”, not “Meatball”.

            Along,with “Meathead”, that’s too many meats to keep straight.

          Jlog

          That is because the vast majority of GM’s aren’t very good picking talent at least not in real world conditions. They still don’t lean on analytics as much as the should. Plus they typically work around team needs and what available. So right from the start the deck is stacked against them if you’re just looking at recruiting draft talent.

          Having said that once your percentage goes below 50% you are literally no more useful in that regard than a coin toss. In general the vast majority of “experts” in any field only achieve about 50% success with predicted outcomes. The very best only achieve about 60%. Analytic programs can achieve well into the 70% range and depending on what it is much higher.

          With regards to Licht, he lost a lot of stock with me over Aguayo. This pick was just a stupid pick right out the gate. The fact that he became starter that first year at all was a poor decision. The fact that he would remain on the team was just beating a dead horse. Free agents picks haven’t been that great either. He’s done a terrible job with the coaching staff and a good managing salaries. Overall I think he hurts the team more than helps with regards to winning.

          devasher

          Did you just accuse Jason Licht of being “the best GM that the Bucs have ever had???”

          So first I assume that you’ve been a fan of this team for 2 years of less. Second I take it you’re saying that a GM of a team that has never made the playoffs, and only once won more games than it lost in 4 years, including one year where it was the worst team in football is better than a GM who, went to the playoffs five times (97, 99, 2000, 2001, 2002) won a super bowl (2002), drafted 2 HOFers (Sapp, Brooks with two borderline in Ronde Barber and Warrick Dunn) acquired another borderline HOFer in Simeon Rice in free agency.

          Jason Licht is better than that guy? Based on what?!

    Destino102

    Just hire Gruden. It will fill the stands. He has charisma, and just having him in the building brings national attention to the team. He is a better motivator than Koetter. Better play caller. And a better disciplinarian. Jameis needs someone to yell at him. Koettter kinda whines at him. Gruden will cuss him out on the sideline and any other player who makes a bone headed mistake.

    I just think Jameis needs somenoe coaching him that has a personality bigger than his. Gruden is that guy.

      cgmaster27

      Agreed and that’s honestly the biggest reason I would love Jon. Jameis needs an in your face coach. He thrived with that under Jimbo in college. He plays better, heck he’s even asked Koetter to get in his face more

    Ja'crispy

    I completely agree the Licht should stay. Yea hes missed on some things but so does every GM. Overall hes done a nice job of bringing in talent. He hit a home run in last years draft. 4 very good players in one draft is hard to do. The biggest problem is clearly coaching and that has nothing to do with Licht. Bring back Gruden!!!

      devasher

      Every single year the draft class looks better than it will down the road. Inherently people prop up the production of rookies and assume they will all get better or maintain when they often do not.

      While the draft class looks nice today, no one was accusing the 2016 draft class of being an epic failure. One year later what do you make of Hargreaves, Spence, Aguayo and Ryan Smith? Would you agree you were higher on those players during last season than you are today? Welcome to the fact that NFL drafts rarely age well.

    surferdudes

    Godwin, Evans, Beckwith, and of course O.J. were good picks. But when you already have Mike Evans, who I see as a possession receiver, not a game changer, why draft Godwin? O.J. to good to pass up, but Brate is already on the roster. McDougal isn’t as good as Evans will become, but has been more then serviceable for the Seahawks. Wouldn’t it have helped us more drafting Hunt, Kamara, the center from Ohio St? It seems to me we doubled up with players who have similar skills. Licht gambled with the D line, and lost big time. I look at our rival Saints team, and think they did a much better job in drafting, with Rankins, Lattimore, Kamara. Evans, and Brate will be looking to get paid. How do we develop Godwin, and Howard if they are going to be our highly paid feature offensive weapons? Maybe another coach can get them all involved, but Koetter sure hasn’t been able to. So I think Licht hasn’t done a good job at all building this roster which I’ve always believed should be built from the front back. As for Gruden, I’m all in.

      devasher

      The players Licht drafted in 2017 appear to be good for their positions. Unfortunately none of them impact the game the same way a pass rusher or pass protector does.

      Imagine building an NFL roster in an leaguewide draft and saying “I’m going use my first round pick to pick the best tight end in the NFL, then I’m going for the best safety in the NFL and use my third round pick on the best strongside linebacker in a 4-3.” “Wait why isn’t my team winning any games??”

      Positions matter, there’s a reason why good pass rushers and left tackles rarely make free agency and when they do they get huge contracts.

      As much as Scott wants to blame Dirk Koetter and Mike Smith about the failures of the team, it’s hard to win games when you can’t rush or protect your QB. It’s slightly more important than having a good rookie sam linebacker or second tight end. Slightly.

        JustaBuc

        It’s pretty simple, you take the best player available on your board when your pick comes up. The reason why Licht’s last draft class was such a “smashing success” is because he didn’t reach for anything and doesn’t care if Mike Evans is on the team so therefore we can’t draft Chris Godwin.

        What if Evans got hurt for instance? Everyone scratched their head at the Beckwith pick but Licht suddenly looks like a genius when injuries inevitably happen. Get the best players, and then work a scheme around them. Right now, it looks like the Bucs would actually be served by swapping to a 3-4 base scheme because our best players happen to be linebackers and Spence looks more like a 3-4 OLB as it is.

        Reaching for need is what gets you killed. Let the pieces come to you. Took the Jaguars 5 drafts worth of studs from move from pretenders to contenders. Only question here is if the Bucs are willing to put in the time needed to actually develop sustainable success.

    Mike.Seven

    Hire Gruden, Try trade Winston to Clevland for the first pick, most likely they will laugh, trade whatever else needed to get 1st pick Draft Sam Arnold from USC with the first pick and team will soar.

      JustaBuc

      I mean damn, if you’re going to be that rash at least get the right QB in Josh Allen. Just in case you were thinking otherwise, there’s basically no way Cleveland is moving out of the #1 pick. The analytics actually pan out on that pick’s importance.

    martinii

    I say let’s try something different. Let’s keep Koetter and all the coaching staff including Smith. Lets keep Licht and his staff. Let’s forget this pipe dream called Gruden. Finally let’s go out next season and get some need draft picks and the best Free agents we can. Sometimes you have to feel the pain and learn from your mistakes. This team has been through a crap storm this season. A few breaks and we could be up there with the division leaders. It’s human nature to point a finger and blame someone. So unless you thrive on chaos and disappointment, give these guys a few years to build a winner.
    P.S. I don’t subscribe to the Warren Sapp School of football. Good Player, lousy advise.

    buccaneerNW

    Might as well rename the site to GrudenReport.com.

    devasher

    The only article with greater spin than the Fab 1 ‘Save My Friend Jason Licht!’ in the Scott Reynolds era is the Roberto Aguayo ‘Mortar Kick’ articles. How did that work out?

    First, to the point that ownership should look at the play of the rookies and voluntarily pay Licht for 4 more years to improve on his sub 35 winning percentage, please look at the rookie years of: Michael Clayton, Cadillac Williams, Doug Martin, Tanard Jackson. You could add in 16 game rookie starters Donovan Smith, Vernon Hargreaves or Arron Sears, and for fun lets include 9 game rookie starting TE Austin Sefarian-Jenkins or the positives of a rookie Josh Freeman.

    If you look at the above Buccaneers first years, then look at their careers you would see something that shouldn’t be surprising, rookies often look far better for their first year then the remainder of their careers will prove out. Some random NFL bust examples would include Trent Richardson rushing for 950 yards at 11 TD’s as a rookie or Ryan Leaf winning his first two NFL starts. To extend a GM because 4 his rookies are looking good, in absence of a horrifically poor record is to ignore a fairly significant trend, that you can’t bank on those players keeping up with that trajectory for the remainder of their careers.

    To the point that Licht “stabilize(d) the kicking situation in Tampa Bay” would be to completely ignore that Licht destabilized the kicking situation by cutting Patrick Murray in the first place. Licht then traded for Brindza, traded up for Aguayo and gave a fat contract to Folk all ending in significantly worse outcomes and costing the team games.

    If someone comes into my living room and sets fire to the carpet, then comes back three years later and replaces the carpet with the one I originally had, should I be thankful for them for replacing the carpet or be pissed that they ruined the carpet in the first place? Jason ruined the carpet and Scott has the audacity to credit him with replacing it three years later. Good job Jason!

    I’ll finish with this: Let’s pretend it’s Dec 31 2013, Mark Dominik has just been fired and the Glazers are looking for the next GM. Imagine I tell Scott that over the course of the next 4 seasons the next GM will:

    Miss the Playoffs all 4 years
    Be in the basement of the NFC South 3 out of 4 years
    Win less than 35% of the games the Bucs play
    Spend the first overall pick earned by constructing a roster that goes 2-14 on a QB that is facing a potential NFL suspension because of his second sexual assault allegation in 4 years.
    Release the best pass protector (Donald Penn) and kicker (Patrick Murray) on the roster only to spend draft picks on inferior players that result in worse play at both positions and cost the team games.
    Trade up in the second round on a kicker who was the worst statistical kicker in the NFL for his rookie year before being completely out of football by the end of the his second. A pick dubbed by another NFL GM at the time as the “dumbest pick in the history of the draft” as reported by PFT.
    Botch a restricted free agent tender on a DE who he had to trade a 5th round draft pick for. The DE never earned a sack for the team and cost the team millions and the draft pick they gave up to acquire him before being released.
    Finish with the best pass rusher (Gerald McCoy) and best LB (Lavonte David) he started with.
    Finish with a team that is dead last in the league in sacks.
    Finished with a team looking for it’s third head coach in three years after the head coach he recommended to ownership and team regressed.

    Then imagine after all of the above happen, I tell Scott that after those four years “You will advocate loudly that the GM above should be extended along with a new head coach”

    What would Scott tell me? Apparently he would say that it all makes sense because the GM found a new kicker, the same one that he cut when he arrived.

      Naplesfan

      Or, devasher, to put it a little more succinctly, those who want to extend Licht have now acknowledged that Licht has successfully redefined deviancy (as in losing) downward to the point where his bottom line results look like success to us perennial losers – i.e., Bucs fans.

        devasher

        Apparently there are at least 4 fans that believe results don’t matter.

        Funny world we live in nowadays.

          Naplesfan

          Yup … for every business decision, there is always a bottom line. If winning more games than you lose in the NFL after four seasons of whacking away at it is NOT the bottom line in this business, then what the hell IS the bottom line for a GM?

          I write this as someone whom up until a few months ago thought that the jury was still out on Licht, and depending upon how this season went, by its end we’d finally know his real value to the Buccaneers.

          Well, now we know.

          I also argued three years ago, then two years ago, then one year ago with Bucs fans anxious to fire Licht that it always takes at least FOUR seasons to truly judge a NFL general manager. You can’t judge an individual draft until at least three seasons later, and one bad draft should not a firing cause. It takes about one to two years to judge free agent signings. and again, one bad free agent class should not a firing cause.

          But put together four years of drafts and free agent classes, and in this case, one coaching staff wholesale changeout, and yes, Virginia .. there really IS a bottom line to judge.

          And now we’ve seen it.

    a-bomb

    I don’t often agree with Booger, but he is right about the coaching searches. I also agree that it was Malcolm who made two brilliant coaching hires. Probably has something to do with being the one who actually made the decisions which resulted in the fortune. I am back and forth about Licht, but the real question is not just how he has performed but can you hire somebody who can do a better job?

      JustaBuc

      One day this fanbase will realize that successful coaches, like successful teams, are built from home-grown stock. You can’t just pick some guy off the street and expect him to be successful in any sustainable measure without investment.

      At some point you need to actually commit to someone and so far I haven’t seen a reason to say that Koetter can’t improve and isn’t worth working with. It’s not like he’s completely closed to change as was indicated last year.

      He hasn’t lost this team like Morris or Schiano had and we’re not suffering constant blowouts like we did with Smith. He’s new to the head coaching gig. Give him time to figure it out like how guys like Belichick did and for some reason PR assumed with McDaniels and maybe you’ll see that we got our guy. Won’t know until we see though.

    Horse

    I’m having problems in justifying keeping Koetter, Smith. I believe they’re the reason why we’re 4-9. They didn’t do enough adapting, adjusting, improvising; now it’s too late because we aren’t going to the Super Bowl, much less the Playoffs. They should be replaced. I have to admit I’ve softened some to Gruden. Can he also turn around not just the offense, but the defense too? Licht I’m leaning in keeping How much influence did Koetter, Smith, Owners, Consultants have pertaining to Drafting, Free Agency, Contract Negotiations. If they weren’t involved much then Licht should go and we find someone else better qualified. I’m at the point in time I was rooting for Denver to win as that made 5 wins for them and eliminated one of the 4 win teams which better our chances as to order of draft.

