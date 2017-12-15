Bucs OC Monken Gives Unprompted Rant On Winston-Koetter Reports

Before last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, a report about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and the relationship between he and his head coach Dirk Koetter emerged that the two have a rift or strain in their marriage as passer and play caller.

The Bucs have had a struggling season, as their 4-9 record indicates. Both Koetter and Winston have addressed the reports and have said that they are false. On Friday, Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken decided to open up his own press conference – unprompted – by addressing the report himself before anyone could ask.

His answers were candid, real, and very needed.

Wow. #Bucs OC Todd Monken opened up his press conference by addressing the Winston-Koetter relationship completely unprompted and his statement is a MUST-LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/I3QoWnKIws — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017

Todd Monken on Jameis-Koetter continued: "Nobody on this team has [Winston's] back more than Dirk. Nobody. pic.twitter.com/eVzbYCrHZR — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017

Monken continued on the player-coach relationships: "My frustration isn't that it comes out. I'm surprised it doesn't come out more often… DeSean Jackson's mad at Todd Monken… NEWS FLASH! My wife's mad at me this week. That's not news! It happens every week!" pic.twitter.com/1JGk6qkQMy — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017