One day after the Bucs reportedly agreed to terms with tight end Kyle Rudolph, they’re getting more good news at the position. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that rookie Cade Otton has been medically cleared for training camp.

The Bucs selected Otton with the first pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft. The selection came from a previous trade-down with Jacksonville. Otton is a traditional in-line “Y” tight end who will contribute as a blocker and receiver for the Bucs. He suffered an ankle injury at the end of his final college season that sidelined him for all of offseason camp. Though he couldn’t participate in drills, he took mental reps and put himself through the motions as much as possible. He also spent time hovering near tight ends coach John Van Dam and veteran Cameron Brate.

From the Washington pipeline, he joins former teammates Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Vita Vea and Benning Potoa’e with the Bucs. Last season for the Huskies, he totaled 28 receptions for 250 yards and a touchdown in a run-heavy offense. Over his four years in college, he made 91 catches for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.

The arrival of Rudolph should allow Otton to develop behind the scenes as he takes in the playbook and the leap to NFL competition.