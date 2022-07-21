Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Today, we wrap up the defensive side of the ball in the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series with a look at the safeties.

Safeties:

Even with the loss of Jordan Whitehead, the Bucs’ revamped safety room looks to be a strength of the team. However, there are a few question marks. Who replaces Whitehead’s prowess against the run and his hard-hitting nature? Will Mike Edwards thrive in a full-time role? How much does Logan Ryan have left in the tank?

The answers to most of these questions will come during training camp. Antoine Winfield Jr. has one spot locked down. After making his first Pro Bowl, he looks to continue his progression as one of the NFL’s best safeties. Edwards gets the first crack at replacing Whitehead, but he is more of a free safety than a true strong safety.

Rotating with Edwards will be Keanu Neal, who is known for his in-the-box play and hard-hitting style. Ryan will be in the safety rotation, though he’s likely see most of his snaps at the nickel cornerback position. Behind the top four are Chris Cooper, Troy Warner and Nolan Turner, who will compete for the potential fifth safety spot and any available practice squad spots.

Antoine Winfield Jr.

As far as the secondary goes, Winfield is quickly cementing himself as its best player. Coming off his first career Pro Bowl selection, he has been touted in numerous rankings as one of the best young safeties in the game. He graded out as the second-best safety in all of football last season, per Pro Football Focus. He posted the fifth-best coverage grade (out of players with 400-plus snaps) and the 10th-best coverage grade. His focus this year will be creating more turnovers as he bids for a potential All-Pro season.

2021 Stats: 88 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries

Mike Edwards

After serving the last three seasons in a rotational role, Edwards finally gets his shot at a starting position. The fourth-year safety has been a ballhawk on the back end, logging five career interceptions and returning two for touchdowns. Though he’s not the run stuffer his predecessor was, he’ll be aided in that department by Winfield and Neal. In a contract year, Edwards has plenty of reasons to show why he can handle the duties as a full-time starter.

2021 Stats: 46 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble

Logan Ryan

The Bucs pounced on Ryan as soon as he was released by the Giants this offseason. The versatile safety has experience playing all over the defensive backfield. With the Bucs, he’ll be utilized in various ways. Ryan will see snaps at both safety positions. He’ll also be on the field in three-safety sets and slide into the nickel spot in relief of Sean Murphy-Bunting when needed. Plus, he brings a veteran presence as a guy who has seen it all during his nine-year career. Head Coach Todd Bowles loves versatility in his players, and Ryan brings it in droves. At just the veteran minimum salary, Ryan was one of the top free agent pickups for the Bucs this offseason, especially given how much he’ll be able to contribute on the back end.

2021 Stats: 117 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery

Keanu Neal

Another key signing for the Bucs this offseason was Neal. While he may not be the player who got off to an incredible start to his career, he’s still a hard-hitting safety who thrives in the box. Signing with the Cowboys last season, they transitioned him into a linebacker role that did not suit his abilities. However, it did give him valuable experience in that role, which means he can be a depth option if injuries pile up at inside linebacker. He’s expected to be part of a rotation at strong safety with Edwards, coming in on obvious running downs, which is when he can best-utilize his skill set.

2021 Stats: 72 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a sack

Troy Warner

Warner spent all of last season on the Bucs’ practice squad and was protected several times last year. The younger brother of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, he is an intriguing prospect. He’s a physical safety who can excel in the run game. He’ll need to show he’s grasped the playbook from his season with the team and try to carve out a role on special teams. However, Warner will likely benefit from another year on the practice squad, especially with more openings at the safety position expected next season.

2021 Stats: N/A

Chris Cooper

Cooper signed with the team the day before training camp started last season. After initially making the 53-roster, he was waived and signed back to the practice squad. Cooper made one of the bigger splash plays of the preseason on special teams last year. In a game against the Texans, he batted down a punt in the endzone to prevent a touchback. His best way to make the team will be through special teams, but that’s only if the Bucs elect to keep five safeties on the roster.

2021 Stats: N/A

Nolan Turner

Turner has excellent athleticism and the versatility to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield. He’s a strong finisher and is aggressive in the run game with his physicality and hit power. He’ll benefit from working with the Bucs strength and conditioning team and was often seen hanging around safeties coach Nick Rapone during OTAs and mini-camp when not taking reps. Turner logged over 700 snaps on special teams during his college career. That looks like his surest path to a spot on the Bucs’ roster or practice squad.

2021 College Stats (at Clemson): 45 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception and a forced fumble