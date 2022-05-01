The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded for the Bucs and their picks are on the board. It’s not over, however, as Tampa Bay will start signing undrafted free agents along with the rest of the league. You can expect some of their local visits, Top 30 meetings and Zoom interviews to be among the players signed.
Here is the list of players that have been reported to sign with the Bucs following the draft.
2022 Bucs UDFA Tracker
Texas Tech WR Kaylon Geiger (Per Aaron Wilson)
Utah State WR Deven Thompkins (Per Greg Auman)
Rutgers LB Olakunie Fatukasi (Per Greg Auman)
UNC CB Kyler McMichael (Per Jordan Schultz)
Clemson S Nolan Turner (Per Greg Auman)
Montana OT Dylan Cook (Per Jackson Goff)
Western Kentucky WR Jereth Sterns (Per Greg Auman)
Memphis LB JJ Russell (Per Greg Auman)
South Dakota State CB Don Gardner (Per Auman)
Old Dominion LB Jordan Young (Per Eric Edholm)
Ball State OL Curtis Blackwell (Per Ball State Football)
Arkansas State LB Joe “JoJo” Ozougwu (Per Greg Auman)
Try Out Players
Coastal Carolina WR Kam Brown (Per Coastal Football)
FSU OL Devontay Love-Taylor (Per Greg Auman)
Pitt DL Keyshon Camp (Per Sleeper Athletics)
Iowa OG Kyler Schott (Per Scott Dochterman)
Washington DL Ryan Bowman (Per Doug Kyed)
Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass (Per Aaron Wilson)
Fatukasi is a nice add as he can do it all but needs to work on stacking and shedding.
Did he have a 6.75 sec on 3 cone. That is great for a LB, even better than Devin White
At his pro day that is what was reported so yeah those are good numbers.
I gotta hand it to Jason Licht. I am a full-on convert. I will never bust on this guy again! He was very patient in this draft and really didn’t reach for any of the players. I think every one of these 8 picks has a chance to make this team. Moving down, moving up, moving back in! Mayflower movers couldn’t have pulled this off! He addressed almost every need on this team and he sent a very loud message to Suh and Gronk: The train is leaving the station. Get on board or we will move on. I think… Read more »
I think the punter and second TE were definitely reaches, but it’s hard to hate on this draft. We picked up A LOT of needed depth. Still MUST resign Suh and Gronk or at least similar caliber starters at those positions. Logan Hall is a great player, but he’s not ready to start. Otten will be a good second TE I think, but he’s not Gronk. TB12 needs that receiving threat at TE and their chemistry is irreplaceable.
In classic Licht fashion, he reached for Rachaad White. Every year the guy reaches in one round on day 2 (MJ Stewart, Keyshawn Vaughn, etc.). That being said, the draft was pretty good overall. The trade back was great for so many reasons, such as cap constraints and also getting a player you may have drafted at 27 anyway. Goedeke probably will win the guard spot, and McCollum, White and Otton have a great chance to contribute this year.
Jordan Young has some great production and size.
Sterns had 150 catches and 17 TDs in 2021 which is bonkers. However, hes small and ran a 4.8 so its interesting to see if he can play in the NFL.
Always enjoy the draft after the draft
Sterns is interesting. He’s not fast but he’s always open and he doesn’t get caught from behind. He has good contested catch ability and good hands too
How is it that Greg Auman always has the inside scoop?
Oh my! The team is trying out a QB from Alabama A&M. That can only mean Kyle “Noodle Arm” Trask isn’t even going to make the team. What a “wasted pick”.
Was hoping we’d grab S Smoke Monday as UDFA. Plays with old style physicality we need on D. Saints got him. Of course.
Nolan Turner is interesting at Safety. Seems like we have an opening at safety
All American on a national power house with decent size who ran a 4.3. Even if there isn’t a role as a starter there likely will be one on special teams. Most sites had him as a 5-7 rd pick
Devin Tompkins had a nice highlight reel. Runs 4.35-4.42 but is only 5’7″. Guy had 100 catches last season at that size. Very physical for a small guy. Was compared to Steve Smith in college.
I think they are looking for a true return guy (way over due) especially after Darden struggled. There is definitely a theme with the UDFA receivers they brought in