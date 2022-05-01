The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded for the Bucs and their picks are on the board. It’s not over, however, as Tampa Bay will start signing undrafted free agents along with the rest of the league. You can expect some of their local visits, Top 30 meetings and Zoom interviews to be among the players signed.

Here is the list of players that have been reported to sign with the Bucs following the draft.

2022 Bucs UDFA Tracker

Texas Tech WR Kaylon Geiger (Per Aaron Wilson)

Utah State WR Deven Thompkins (Per Greg Auman)

Rutgers LB Olakunie Fatukasi (Per Greg Auman)

UNC CB Kyler McMichael (Per Jordan Schultz)

Clemson S Nolan Turner (Per Greg Auman)

Montana OT Dylan Cook (Per Jackson Goff)

Western Kentucky WR Jereth Sterns (Per Greg Auman)

Memphis LB JJ Russell (Per Greg Auman)

South Dakota State CB Don Gardner (Per Auman)

Old Dominion LB Jordan Young (Per Eric Edholm)

Ball State OL Curtis Blackwell (Per Ball State Football)

Arkansas State LB Joe “JoJo” Ozougwu (Per Greg Auman)

Try Out Players

Coastal Carolina WR Kam Brown (Per Coastal Football)

FSU OL Devontay Love-Taylor (Per Greg Auman)

Pitt DL Keyshon Camp (Per Sleeper Athletics)

Iowa OG Kyler Schott (Per Scott Dochterman)

Washington DL Ryan Bowman (Per Doug Kyed)

Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass (Per Aaron Wilson)