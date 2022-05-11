When the Bucs drafted Luke Goedeke in the second round of last month’s draft, it was clear that he is a perfect fit.

From his playing style to his personality, he just felt like Tampa Bay’s type of offensive lineman. Perhaps part of the reason is that it’s easy to draw similarities between him and the man he’ll play alongside – center Ryan Jensen.

On the night he was drafted, Goedeke told the Tampa media he’s a “nasty guy” on the field. His goal? He wants to “bury guys and just put fear in their eyes.” Doesn’t that sound eerily similar to Jensen’s game? Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert thinks so.

“He’s got a little Jensen in him, there ain’t no doubt about that. Which is a good thing,” Gilbert said Tuesday. “Sometimes the guys have an f— you block out there. It’s like – forget the technique, we’re just gonna, you know… And he’s got that.”

Having a guy who can replicate Jensen’s brawling style can benefit the Bucs’ offensive line, especially in the run game. However, Gilbert said it’s important to rein those fiery tendencies in when needed.

“I think there’s a fine line,” Gilbert said. “You’ve got to be smart. There’s some times you use those blocks, at times where you say, ‘We’ve got to make a statement here.’ But it’s on a run play when you’re not giving up a sack. There’s some of that to [Goedeke].

“But there’s always that old saying, you can’t teach an old dog to bite. You ain’t gonna have to teach him to bite. That part of it, we may have kind of pull him back, which you’d rather do than have to go the other way.”