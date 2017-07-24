USA TODAY Predicts Playoffs For Bucs in 2017

Ah, everyone’s favorite time of year. No, I’m not talking about time for training camp. I’m talking about preseason predictions from every sports outlet on the web.

(Yes, there was some sarcasm in there.)

Preseason predictions are fun exercises to do because they should be harmless. Though they’re often too similar to the results of the previous year, they can be a good starting point when gauging which teams will make jumps and which teams will have falls for the upcoming season. After all, this is the first time we really get to asses incoming free agents, draft picks and potential cuts that occurred since the final game of the previous season.

According to USA TODAY Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those teams predicted to make a jump – all the way to the playoffs.

Our annual prediction of how the NFL season will unfold: https://t.co/umqyUdrDRR pic.twitter.com/LqxmUr5e7T — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 24, 2017

The site has the Bucs finishing 10-6 with a Wild Card birth attached to it. The team’s record is tied with two other teams, the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals, but according to those doing the predictions, the Bucs will have beaten the Cardinals in their Week 6 match up to gain the head-to-head tie breaker.

The rest of the predictions are pretty standard, although there are definitely some records that are pretty bold one way or the other. So, what do you think? Is 10-6 and the playoff for the Buccaneers realistic? Do you think it happens? And what other records on the predictions caught your eye in a good or bad way?